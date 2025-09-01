News
Record Prize Money for Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Where It Ranks Among Top 5 ICC Tournament Prize Pools
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: September 1, 2025
3 min read

The 13th edition of the Women's Cricket World Cup is set to be held from September 30 to November 2, 2025.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently announced the prize money for the upcoming Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025. It has seen a whopping 297 percent increase from the latest edition that took place in New Zealand in 2002.

Prize Pool for Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Surpasses ICC Men’s CWC 2023

The prize pool for the upcoming Women’s Cricket World Cup is set for a massive 13.88 million US dollars. Notably, this also eclipses the prize money of 10 million US dollars, which was allocated for the latest Men’s ODI World Cup in India in 2023.

Previously, Australia received 1.32 million after claiming their seventh CWC by defeating England in the summit clash in 2022. But this edition’s champions will be rewarded with a massive 4.48 million US dollars. The allocated pool for the runners-up has also seen a rise, with 2.24 million.

Teams that will end their campaign in the semi-finals will each receive 1.12 million. Moreover, 250,000 dollars has been allocated for all the group stage participant nations, with every win in group-stage fixtures bringing in an additional 34,314 dollars. The teams that will finish in fifth and sixth places will get 700,000 each, while the seventh and eighth-placed nations will collect 280,000 each.

“This four-fold increase in prize money is a landmark moment and reflects our clear commitment to its long-term growth. Women cricketers must know they will be treated on par with men if they choose this sport professionally,” stated ICC Chairman Jay Shah.

Women’s Cricket World Cup Set to Kickoff on September 30

The 13th edition of the Women’s Cricket World Cup is set to be held from September 30 to November 2, 2025. India and Sri Lanka will host the eight-team tournament. Previously, India also hosted the event thrice in 1978, 1997 and 2013. The eight nations which will compete in the 50-over mega ICC event are – India, Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

The tournament will be played in the round-robin format. Each team will clash against seven other opponents once in the league stage and the top four place holders will qualify for the knockouts. A total of 31 matches will be played across four venues in India, including DY Patil Stadium, Assam Cricket Association Stadium, ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium, Holkar Stadium and the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Pakistan will play all of their fixtures in Sri Lanka due to a recent agreement with India following the cross-border tensions.

Top Five Highest Winning Prize Money in Cricket

  • ICC Women’s CWC 2025 – INR 37.20 crore
  • ICC Men’s CWC 2023 – INR 34.76 crore
  • ICC World Test Championship Final 2025 – INR 30.74 crores
  • ICC Men’s T20 WC 2024 – INR 21.29 crore
  • ICC Women’s T20 WC – INR 20.33 crore
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

A sports writer covering cricket leagues and matches from around the world. I'm doing what I love the most — keeping the fans updated about the latest happenings in the cricketing world.

