Dane van Niekerk South Africa Women's ODI World Cup 2025
south-africa-cricket

Former South Africa Captain Pulls Back Retirement, Called Up For Training Camp Before World Cup

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: August 25, 2025
2 min read

She had previously drawn curtains on international cricket in March 2023.

Dane van Niekerk South Africa Women's ODI World Cup 2025

Former South Africa captain Dane van Niekerk has revoked her official retirement from all formats of international cricket, two years after initially announcing it. The 29-year-old took to her X (formerly Twitter) handle and posted a note confirming her return to competitive cricket. This decision comes with the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 in sight.

Dane van Niekerk Included in South Africa Training Camp

Cricket South Africa announced on Monday a training camp in Durban from August 25 to September 1, in preparation for the upcoming Pakistan tour and the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025. After the camp, the Proteas are scheduled to travel for a three-match ODI series against Pakistan from September 16 to 22. The series will be followed by the eagerly awaited ODI World Cup 2025, scheduled between 30 September and November 2.

The 20-player training camp will feature the players from the recent West Indies tour. Captain Laura Wolvaardt, Chloe Tryon, and Marizanne Kapp, who are currently playing in The Hundred Women’s, are among the exceptions.

ALSO READ:

The 29-year-old had previously drawn curtains on her international cricket in March 2023. The announcement came following South Africa’s T20 World Cup snub due to a failed fitness test. She represented the country on 194 occasions, including 107 ODIs, 86 T20Is, and a lone Test against India in 2014. The right-hand batter has 2,175 runs to his name in ODI cricket with nine fifties. She also has 1,877 runs in T20Is, notching up 10 fifties.

On the bowling front, the leg-spinner has taken 204 international wickets, including 138 in ODIs, 65 in T20Is, and one in Tests. She holds record-breaking figures of four for zero during the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2017 against the West Indies in England.

Dané van Niekerk
South Africa Women
Women's ODI World Cup 2025
Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe

COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.