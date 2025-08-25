Former India Legend Predicts India vs Australia Final in Women’s World Cup 2025

India had lost to Australia in the 2005 final.
The Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 is fast approaching. Set to begin on September 30 in India, the multi-national event is a testament to the rising growth in women’s cricket. Mithali Raj, who served the nation for almost two decades, predicted the finalists for the upcoming World Cup.
–
–
150/5
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
48/2
98/7
Match abandoned due to rain
–
23/0
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
348/3
61/0
–
–
–
–
–
–
Match Called off
–
–
–
–
150/2
144/10
Aries Kollam Sailors beat Thrissur Titans by 8 wickets
–
91/4
–
–
–
–
90/10
195/3
Hubli Tigers won by 105 runs
100/4
–
–
–
–
–
93/5
118/9
–
–
–
–
–
–
144/6
145/6
Gold Coast beat Northern Suburbs by 4 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
63/2
–
–
–
149/6
41/2
Kanpur Superstars beat Meerut Mavericks by 14 runs (D/L) method
–
0/0
–
–
–
–
In the 2005 edition, India, led by Mithali Raj, fell to Australia in the final. Fighting the horrors and fast-forwarding to the present, Raj believes both nations have done well in the past and stand a good chance of playing the summit clash again after two decades.
“They’ve been doing really well in the one-day format. Australia remain the toughest opposition, but with the preparation BCCI has ensured — strong bilateral series, good quality opposition — India does have a very good chance. India and Australia in the final,” she said at the Economic Times World Leaders Forum in conversation with K Shriniwas Rao, Head of Sports Content at Times Internet.
Notably, India and Australia will clash in a three-match ODI series at home ahead of the ICC event. The preparatory series will start on September 14, with the other two matches on September 17 and 20. The first two ODIs will be played in New Chandigarh, while the third clash will be played in Delhi.
Coming to the World Cup, India will kickstart the tournament opener against Sri Lanka. The tournament will be played in a single, round-robin format among eight teams. The IND vs AUS clash will take place on October 12 in Vizag. Both teams are coming on the back of a series win. Australia are the defending champion. They are also the most successful side, having won the trophy for a record seven times in 12 editions so far. However, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will have the home advantage in the multi-national tour.
It’ll be an interesting contest as Australia holds the upper hand in their last five encounters against India, winning all. The last time India Women won an ODI against the Aussies dates to 2021 in Mackay.
ALSO READ:
Speaking on how women’s cricket has grown in the country, the veteran player gave a lot of credit to franchise cricket and tournaments such as the Women’s Premier League (WPL).
“It’s one of those very important milestones for women’s cricket in India because it’s played a very vital role in the growth of the sport. You see a lot of young players being identified by franchises as young as about 17-18 years old, and they invest in these players. In terms of sponsorship, it helps the players, because once you start representing a franchise, you attract sponsor deals as well, whether it is ads or for your equipment,” said Mithali Raj.
The Mumbai Indians won the third edition of the tournament, WPL 2025. It was their second title under the leadership of Harmanpreet Singh. Previously, Smriti Mandhana helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru win the franchise’s elusive silverware.