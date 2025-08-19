News
harmanpreet kaur jemimah rodrigues smriti mandhana india 2025 women's world cup squad
womens-world-cup-2025

Shafali Verma Ignored As BCCI Announces India Squad For 2025 Women’s World Cup Squad

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: August 19, 2025
1 min read

Despite making her T20I comeback, the young opener hasn't earned her place in the ODI team

harmanpreet kaur jemimah rodrigues smriti mandhana india 2025 women's world cup squad

Star opener Shafali Verma’s ODI exile continued as the youngster has been yet again ignored for the Indian 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup squad announced on Tuesday.

The squad led by Harmanpreet Kaur has given new batting sensation Pratika Rawal a continuation following her superb run of form as Smriti Mandhana’s opening partner.

Shafali Verma ignored for India 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup squad

Pace-bowling all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar has been another major absentee in the squad that has familiar names. Vastrakar has been missing in action since October last year and was also ruled out of Women’s Premier League 2025 due to an injury.

With the tournament set to be played in India and Sri Lanka will begin on September 30 with the clash between the co-hosts. The final will be played November 2 with the venues of both matches, still undecided.

More to follow…

