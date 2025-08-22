DY Patil Stadium Replaces M Chinnaswamy Stadium as Host for Five Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Matches Including Potential Final

The tournament dates of September 30 to November 2 remain unchanged.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced a revised schedule for the eagerly awaited ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 in India and Sri Lanka, starting September 30.

DY Patil Stadium Replaces M. Chinnaswamy Stadium

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium had witnessed a stampede at the venue that caused several deaths following Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) maiden IPL title triumph earlier this year. Following the incident, the case was lodged against the stadium and is unavailable until the court’s further notice. Hence, due to the unavailability of the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Navi Mumbai has been named as a replacement for Bengaluru as one of the five venues. The DY Patil Stadium will now host up to five fixtures, including three league stage games, one of the two semi-finals, and the potential final for the 13th edition of the tournament. The final of the coveted trophy is slated for November 2.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah believes the Navi Mumbai venue is ideal for women’s cricket.

“Navi Mumbai has emerged as a genuine home for women’s cricket in recent years. The support it has received during international fixtures and the Women’s Premier League has been remarkable, creating an atmosphere that elevates the players and inspires fans. I am certain that the same energy will define the big matches of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup as it returns to India after 12 years,” Shah said.

“While unforeseen circumstances required us to adjust the schedule and replace a venue, we are pleased to now have a line-up of five world-class venues that will showcase the very best of the women’s game. The stage is set, and I am confident this tournament will capture imaginations and inspire a new generation of fans,” he added.

Nothing Changed Apart from the Fifth Venue for Women’s ODI World Cup 2025

Apart from this, nothing has changed in the original schedule, including the tournament dates. The mega event will kick off as scheduled on 30 September, with the summit clash scheduled on November 2. The other four venues are the ACA Stadium in Guwahati, Holkar Stadium in Indore, ACA-VDCA Stadium in Vishakhapatnam, and R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The final of the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 will be held either in Colombo or Navi Mumbai on 2 November. The first semi-final will be held in Guwahati or Colombo on 29 October, while the second semi-final is scheduled to be played in Navi Mumbai on 30 October. Notably, Pakistan will play all their games at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, including the semi-final and final if they qualify.

India squad for Women’s World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud.

