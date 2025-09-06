News
Strongest England Women Playing XI In Women's World Cup 2025: Squad And All You Need To Know
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: September 6, 2025
4 min read

They have won four titles in fifty-over world cups.

England Women fell narrowly short in winning the 2022 edition and will be hoping to go one step further in the upcoming Women’s World Cup 2025. The much-anticipated ICC event is scheduled to take place in India and Sri Lanka from September 30. 

Ahead of the tournament, we take a look at the England Women’s team profile, fixtures, and their strongest playing XI. 

England Women – Team Profile for Women’s World Cup 2025

Captain: Nat Sciver-Brunt 

Coach: Charlotte Edwards

Previous Edition: Runners-up 

They are the second most successful team in ODI World Cup history, winning the tournament on four occasions. In the 2022 edition, they had lost their first three games but bounced back to reach the semifinals. There, they hammered South Africa by 137 runs but lost to Australia in the final by 71 runs. 

Nat Sciver-Brunt has taken over the reins after Heather Knight stepped down earlier this year. As for their recent form, they have won four of their last nine ODIs. They lost all three games in The Ashes in January. Under the new skipper, they smashed the West Indies 3-0 in June but lost to India 1-2 in July.

England Group Stage Fixtures in Women’s World Cup 2025

  • October 03 – England Women vs South Africa Women, Guwahati 
  • October 07 – England Women vs Bangladesh Women, Guwahati 
  • October 11 – England Women vs Sri Lanka Women, Colombo 
  • October 15 – England Women vs Pakistan Women, Colombo
  • October 19 – India Women vs England Women, Indore 
  • October 22 – Australia Women vs England Women, Indore 
  • October 26 – England Women vs New Zealand Women, Visakhapatnam

England Women Squad for Women’s World Cup 2025 

Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, and Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

Strongest England Women Playing XI in Women’s World Cup 2025 

  • Tammy Beaumont
  • Amy Jones (wk)
  • Nat Sciver-Brunt (c)
  • Heather Knight
  • Sophia Dunkley
  • Danni Wyatt-Hodge
  • Sophie Ecclestone 
  • Charlie Dean 
  • Linsey Smith 
  • Lauren Bell
  • Lauren Filer 

Strengths 

  • They have a strong opening pair in Tammy Beaumont and Amy Jones, both of whom have been in great form. Beaumont averages 54, while Jones averages nearly 70 in the past 12 months, and both have a 95 strike rate. 
  • Nat Sciver-Brunt and Heather Knight are two outstanding batters in the middle order. 
  • The spin department of Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, and Linsey Smith should pose a huge threat to the opponents in subcontinent conditions. 
  • In Lauren Bell and Lauren Filer, England have a terrific pace attack that has speed and the ability to move the ball. 

Weaknesses 

  • The lower middle order could be a big concern, with Sophia Dunkley and Danni Wyatt-Hodge at No.5 and 6.
  • England are likely to have Ecclestone and Dean at seven and eight, both one spot higher than they should. 
  • The back-up options aren’t great, and that could be an issue in this long tournament. 

Verdict for England Women 

England Women are amongst the top teams in the world. But their record against other top teams in recent times hasn’t been encouraging. They have a formidable bowling unit, but the batting line-up has some weaknesses. Reaching the semifinals should not be a problem.

