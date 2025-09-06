Strongest England Women Playing XI In Women’s World Cup 2025: Squad And All You Need To Know

They have won four titles in fifty-over world cups.
England Women fell narrowly short in winning the 2022 edition and will be hoping to go one step further in the upcoming Women’s World Cup 2025. The much-anticipated ICC event is scheduled to take place in India and Sri Lanka from September 30.
Ahead of the tournament, we take a look at the England Women’s team profile, fixtures, and their strongest playing XI.
Captain: Nat Sciver-Brunt
Coach: Charlotte Edwards
Previous Edition: Runners-up
They are the second most successful team in ODI World Cup history, winning the tournament on four occasions. In the 2022 edition, they had lost their first three games but bounced back to reach the semifinals. There, they hammered South Africa by 137 runs but lost to Australia in the final by 71 runs.
Nat Sciver-Brunt has taken over the reins after Heather Knight stepped down earlier this year. As for their recent form, they have won four of their last nine ODIs. They lost all three games in The Ashes in January. Under the new skipper, they smashed the West Indies 3-0 in June but lost to India 1-2 in July.
Here it is, your Cricket World Cup squad heading to India & Sri-Lanka! 👏 pic.twitter.com/jJxKGDfWNn— England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 21, 2025
Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, and Danni Wyatt-Hodge.
England Women are amongst the top teams in the world. But their record against other top teams in recent times hasn’t been encouraging. They have a formidable bowling unit, but the batting line-up has some weaknesses. Reaching the semifinals should not be a problem.
