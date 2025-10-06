Harmanpreet Kaur Explains India’s Go-Slow Approach With The Bat vs Pakistan After Women’s World Cup 2025 Win

India have extended their dominating run over Pakistan with yet another victory in the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025.

India have extended their dominating run over Pakistan with yet another victory in the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup 2025. The Women in Blue now lead the head-to-head record with 12-0 in the history of the 50-over mega ICC event. Though the hosts have bagged their second win of the tournament with a comfortable 88-run win over the neighbouring nation, their measured approach with the willow in the first innings had caught the fans’ attention.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur On India’s Batting Approach Against Pakistan

The Indian skipper noted that the wicket was a bit sluggish due to the persistent rain in Colombo, which operated as the main reason behind their slow-paced innings after being invited to bat first at the R. Premadasa Stadium. Earlier, when the team played a tri-nation series involving Sri Lanka and South Africa in May 2025, they had posted two 270-plus totals and also crossed the 300-run mark twice in that stadium. But in the marquee clash on Sunday, they could only manage to put up 247.

“It wasn’t an easy pitch to bat. We just wanted to bat longer and see how many runs we can get. When we played here in the tri-series, the pitches were different. But with the rain over the last two days, there was a bit of a hold on the pitch,” she stated.

However, when all the batters struggled to score at a run-a-ball rate, wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh provided the perfect finish to India’s innings with a 20-ball 35, striking at a blistering 175, including three boundaries and two sixes. But their sloppy hands in the field, which caused four dropped chances against Fatima Sana and Co., would concern the skipper while going forward into the league.

“The key was to keep wickets in the end so that we could execute. There are a lot of areas to work on, we let ourselves down on the field, but right now I’m happy that we won this game. We go back to India now, where we know how the pitches will play. We just want to go with that momentum,” added the skipper.

India Will Next Clash Against South Africa in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

An unbeaten Indian side will next lock horns with the Proteas on October 9. The hosts would be coming with a strong momentum after securing two back-to-back victories against Sri Lanka and Pakistan. On the other hand, their opponents would also want to brush off the horrible outing against England in their campaign-opener in Guwahati.

Notably, after opting to field first, Nat Sciver-Brunt’s team had bundled out the Proteas for just 69 runs under 21 overs. Sinalo Jafta was the solitary batter with a double-digit score (22) as England won the fixture comprehensively in just 85 deliveries without losing a wicket.

Considering the recent stats, the Women in Blue are expected to have an edge over South Africa in Visakhapatnam. Previously, they had also defeated the side in both of their contests during the aforementioned tri-series.

