Harmanpreet Kaur and Nashra Sandhu Involved in an Intense Death Stare Faceoff During IND vs PAK Women’s World Cup 2025 [WATCH]

After the Men in Blue outclassed Pakistan thrice in the recent Asia Cup 2025, the India Women’s side had a chance to extend their perfect record against the Women in Green in ODIs. The teams locked horns earlier today (October 5) in the Women’s World Cup 2025.

After the recent handshake saga between the mens’ teams, there was an air of animosity ahead of the womens’ game too. As expected Harmanpreet and her Pakistan counterpart Fatima Sana did not shake hands during the coin toss.

The tension then transpired into the middle when Harmanpreet Kaur came out to bat. In a moment of on-field intensity, Pakistan spinner Nashra Sandhu directed a piercing ‘death stare’ at the Indian captain. Harmanpreet Kaur remained unfazed as she stared back before mouthing a few words, adding to the drama of an already high-stakes encounter between the arch-rivals.

Watch the video of the incident below.

Speaking about the IND vs PAK Women’s World Cup 2025 match, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side secured a convincing win 88 runs to extend their unbeaten record in ODIs to 12 over their rivals.

After being put to bat first, India posted 247 in 50 overs, courtesy of Harleen Deol’s 46 and clinical cameos from Jemimah Rodrigues (32), RIcha Ghosh (35)and Deepti Sharma (25).

Despite restricting India under 250, Pakistan had a horrible batting show with eight players scoring single digits scores. Sidra Ameen’s 81 was the only highlight and kept their hopes alive but following her dismissal, Pakistan could add just 9 more runs in the remaining two wicket and were bundled out for 159.

With the 88 run win, India have now both their matches at the ICC event and currently sit at the top of the eight-team points table with four points.

