Was Pakistan Captain’s Call Misinterpreted At Toss Time By Match Officials During Ind vs Pak Women’s World Cup 2025 Match?

The coin toss for the IND-W vs PAK-W Women’s World Cup 2025 match today (October 5) witnessed controversy after Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana’s call was supposedly misinterpreted.

What happened was India captain Harmapreet Kaur tossed the coin and at that moment Fatima could be heard calling out tails. However, the presenter and match referee interpreted Fatima’s call as heads and announced her the winner of the toss after the coin landed that way as she opted to bowl first.

While the audio might suggest that the match officials committed a faux pas, it is possible given the crowd noise and her accent, Fatima might have made the right call. Furthermore, Harmanpreet also did not object which suggests that everyone was on the same page with the decision.

Watch the video of the incident below.

She definitely said 'tails'. How can they make mistakes like this? #indvpak pic.twitter.com/xuInUgvyIR — d (@KoolKomorebi) October 5, 2025

India aim to extend streak to 12-0 against Pakistan

The Indian team have a perfect record against the Women in Green in ODIs and have a chance to extend it to 12-0 with a win today. The last time the teams met was in the previous edition of the tournament back in 2022, where India registered a massive win of 107 runs.

Coming into the Pakistan match today, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side also have momentum after a convincing win over co-hosts Sri Lanka in the tournament opener. However, the Indian eves will be without a key player in Amanjot Kaur, who pulled off an incredible rescue act with the bat to help India beat the Islanders. Renuka Thakur replaces the Amanjot who is out due to sickness.

Playing XIs for IND-W vs PAK-W

India Women: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani

Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Amin, Rameen Shamim, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz(w), Fatima Sana(c), Natalia Pervaiz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

