Why Is Amanjot Kaur Not Playing in IND-W vs PAK-W Women’s World Cup 2025?

After starting the Women’s World Cup 2025 with a convincing win over co-hosts Sri Lanka, India are locking horns against arch-rivals Pakistan today (October 5). However, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will enter the marquee clash with a big name missing from the India playing XI in all-rounder Amanjot Kaur. It will be a big blow for India since Amanjot had looked in stellar form in the first match against the Lankans.

Skipper Harmanpreet also confirmed during the coin toss that Amanjot will miss out on the contest since she is sick and will be replaced by veteran pacer Renuka Thakur.

“One unfortunate change – Amanjot isn’t playing (she’s ill), Renuka Thakur replaces her. We’ve gelled well as a team and looking forward to today’s contest,” Harmanpreet said.

Amanjot Kaur rescued India in the Women’s World Cup 2025 opener

The 25-year-old made a crucial contribution with the bat in the tournament opener against Sri Lanka Women to rescue India after they lost three reputed batters – Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues in one over.

Kaur made amends by slamming a deft fifty (57 off 56) and formed a 100-plus stand with Deepti Sharma for the seventh wicket. She later contributed with the ball as well with figures of 1/37 in her six overs.

Playing XIs for IND-W vs PAK-W

India Women: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani

Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Amin, Rameen Shamim, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz(w), Fatima Sana(c), Natalia Pervaiz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

