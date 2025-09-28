Strongest India Women Playing XI In Women’s World Cup 2025: Squad And All You Need To Know 

They have a win-loss ratio of 2.0 since last year.
India Women will head into the Women’s World Cup 2025 as one of the hot favourites. As they will be co-hosting the ICC event, there are high expectations from the team to lift the trophy.
Ahead of the tournament, we take a look at their team profile, fixtures and the strongest playing XI.
Captain: Harmanpreet Kaur
Coach: Amol Mazumdar
Previous Edition: 5th Place
The Women in Blue will take the field in the Women’s World Cup 2025 with high hopes. They have not won an ICC trophy and will be eager to end the drought. They have made it to the semifinals of the Women’s World Cup three times and reached the final once.
India’s previous campaign in 2022 was a huge disappointment as they failed to reach the semifinals. They managed to win only three games and lost four, finishing fifth in the group stage.
As for the recent form, India are coming off a home series defeat against the world champions, Australia. However, their overall form has been good, having won 18 out of 27 ODIs. They have won every other series in this period except against the Aussies.
Harmanpreet Kaur will continue to lead the team, with Smriti Mandhana as her deputy. They had a minor scare with Arundhati Reddy suffering a knee injury, but the pacer is all cleared for the tournament.
Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, and Kranti Gaud.
India are the second-best side on merit and form. They have an excellent batting unit with most of the batters in great form. Their bowling unit has variety and good quality. Home conditions should also help them significantly. India should reach the semifinals at the very least, but have a good chance to lift the title.
