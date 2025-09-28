Strongest India Women Playing XI In Women’s World Cup 2025: Squad And All You Need To Know 

They have a win-loss ratio of 2.0 since last year.

India Women will head into the Women’s World Cup 2025 as one of the hot favourites. As they will be co-hosting the ICC event, there are high expectations from the team to lift the trophy.

Ahead of the tournament, we take a look at their team profile, fixtures and the strongest playing XI.

India Women – Team Profile for Women’s World Cup 2025

Captain: Harmanpreet Kaur

Coach: Amol Mazumdar

Previous Edition: 5th Place

The Women in Blue will take the field in the Women’s World Cup 2025 with high hopes. They have not won an ICC trophy and will be eager to end the drought. They have made it to the semifinals of the Women’s World Cup three times and reached the final once.

India’s previous campaign in 2022 was a huge disappointment as they failed to reach the semifinals. They managed to win only three games and lost four, finishing fifth in the group stage.

As for the recent form, India are coming off a home series defeat against the world champions, Australia. However, their overall form has been good, having won 18 out of 27 ODIs. They have won every other series in this period except against the Aussies.

Harmanpreet Kaur will continue to lead the team, with Smriti Mandhana as her deputy. They had a minor scare with Arundhati Reddy suffering a knee injury, but the pacer is all cleared for the tournament.

India Women Group Stage Fixtures in Women’s World Cup 2025

September 30 – India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, Guwahati

October 05 – India Women vs Pakistan Women, Colombo

October 09 – India Women vs South Africa Women, Visakhapatnam

October 12 – India Women vs Australia Women, Visakhapatnam

October 19 – India Women vs England Women, Indore

October 23 – India Women vs New Zealand Women, Mumbai

October 26 – India Women vs Bangladesh Women, Mumbai

Full India Women Squad for Women’s World Cup 2025

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, and Kranti Gaud.

Strongest India Women Playing XI In Women’s World Cup 2025

Smriti Mandhana

Pratika Rawal

Harleen Deol

Harmanpreet Kaur (c)

Jemimah Rodrigues

Richa Ghosh (wk)

Deepti Sharma

Sneh Rana

Sree Charani

Renuka Singh

Arundhati Reddy

Strengths

India’s batting looks pretty strong heading into the tournament, with most of the batters in great form.

Since 2024, Smriti Mandhana has amassed 1,675 runs at an average of 62 while striking at 105. Five other batters have a batting average of over 35 in this period.

Five of the top seven batters in India’s line-up boast of a strike rate over 90, which highlights there’s enough firepower.

The spin duo of Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana has been superb for India in ODIs. Since 2024, the two off-spinners have combined for 62 wickets and have conceded at less than five.

Weaknesses

The third spin option could be a major concern for the team. Radha Yadav hasn’t been up to the mark, while Sree Charani lacks experience. Both left-arm spinners have an economy of 5.68 in this period.

All three frontline pace options have an economy of over 5.30. The lack of bowlers who can contain the runflow can be an issue against the top sides.

Women’s World Cup 2025 Verdict for India Women

India are the second-best side on merit and form. They have an excellent batting unit with most of the batters in great form. Their bowling unit has variety and good quality. Home conditions should also help them significantly. India should reach the semifinals at the very least, but have a good chance to lift the title.

