3 Takeaways From INDW vs AUSW ODI Series As India Eye Glory In Women’s World Cup 2025

The Women's World Cup 2025 will begin on September 30.

The ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 is around the corner, and all eyes are on the Indian cricket team. Playing in front of the home crowd, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will be under immense pressure to clinch their maiden ICC title. The Women in Blue have already shown glimpses of brilliance in the recently concluded three-match ODI series against the mighty Australian side, though India lost 1-2.

Here are the takeaways from India’s recent ODI series as the hosts aim to lift the trophy.

Smriti Mandhana is key to India’s success in Women’s World Cup 2025

Opener and vice-captain, Smriti Mandhana’s performance will heavily impact India’s campaign in the marquee event. Being a senior and in-form batter, Smriti might be expected to perform out of the skin in the tournament and carry India’s batting lineup. Her role becomes more crucial, considering her opening partner, Pratika Rawal, will be featuring in her first ICC event. Additionally, a real problem for India lies in the consistency of other batters when the 29-year-old fails.

Mandhana, however, is currently enjoying a dream run in international cricket, particularly in ODIs. She is the leading run-getter in the calendar year with 928 runs in 14 matches at a staggering average of 66.28 and a strike rate of 115.85. During this period, the southpaw batter has stitched four hundreds too, levelling with South Africa’s Tanzim Brits.

ALSO READ:

India could be over-dependent on Renuka Thakur

Renuka Thakur, known for the ability to swing both ways, has been India’s vital weapon in the powerplay. Her consistency allows India to put pressure on the opposition early on. In the third ODI, when Renuka didn’t scalp a wicket in the powerplay, the rivals posted the sixth-highest total in WODIs.

The right-arm pacer’s return from injury ahead of the World Cup has provided a major relief. She has taken 19 scalps in 12 matches with the new ball, the most by an Indian bowler. Kranti Goud’s (14 wickets in seven matches) recent numbers are encouraging. But she is fairly new to international cricket, and will also be playing her first ICC event. Hence, India will need to take advantage of the power play for early breakthroughs.

Radha Yadav Adds Balance and Sixth Bowling Option

In the first ODI, India played with five bowling options and failed to defend a commendable 281. In the next game, they included Radhav Yadav in the mix and became the first team to beat Australia by a 100+ run margin in the 50-over format. Though she faltered with the willow, the left-arm orthodox spinner took a crucial wicket of all-rounder Ellyse Perry for 44 and conceded just 27 runs off her five overs. The most potent weapon in her arsenal is her accuracy and pace variation, which play a major role in deceiving a batter.

Radha’s inclusion in the playing is also tactical. She adds depth to India’s batting lineup and offers an extra bowling option for the skipper. She has been a proven performer for India in T20Is, and will look to replicate her performances in ODIs too during the Women’s World Cup 2025 starting on September 30.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.