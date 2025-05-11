Highest Totals by India in Women’s ODIs: 342/7 in Women’s Tri-Series Final Enters List

This total is now their fifth-highest score in ODI history

In the Women’s Tri-Series 2025 final between Sri Lanka and India at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, India Women posted a huge total of 342 for seven in the first innings. It was a solid batting performance by the team in a crucial match against the home side.

This total is now their fifth-highest score in Women’s ODI history. What makes it more special is that out of their top six highest scores, four have come in 2025 and one at the end of 2024, showing how good their batting has been in recent months.

India Women Highest Total in ODIs

435/5 vs Ireland – 15 Jan 2025

During the third ODI against Ireland on January 12, 2025, in Rajkot, India Women put on a brilliant batting performance. They scored their highest-ever total in ODI cricket, finishing at 435 for five. The innings was led by a superb 154 from Pratik Rawal. Smriti Mandhana added a solid 135. Richa Ghosh chipped in with a quick 59, helping India reach a massive total.

Ireland couldn’t handle the pressure of the massive target and were bowled out for just 131. India won the match comfortably by 304 runs.

370/5 vs Ireland – 12 Jan 2025

In the second ODI of the series against Ireland in Rajkot, India Women scored 370 for five, which is now their second-highest total in ODI history. The runs came through solid contributions from Smriti Mandhana (73), Pratika Rawal (67), Harleen Deol (89), and a fine century by Jemimah Rodrigues (102).

Ireland tried to fight back in the chase but could only manage 254 for seven in their 50 overs. With both the batters and bowlers performing well, India secured a comfortable 116-run win.

ALSO READ:

358/2 vs Ireland – 15 May 2017

Against Ireland in the Women’s Quadrangular Series held in South Africa on May 15, 2017, India Women posted a massive total of 358 for two, which remains their third-highest score in ODIs. Deepti Sharma played a record-breaking knock of 188, while Punam Raut supported her with a fine 109.

In reply, Ireland struggled with the bat and were bowled out for just 109 runs. India won the match comfortably by 249 runs, marking one of their biggest wins in ODI history.

358/5 vs West Indies – 24 Dec 2024

In the second ODI against West Indies at Vadodara on December 24, 2024, India Women scored a big total of 358 for five. Smriti Mandhana, Pratik Rawal, and Jemimah Rodrigues all hit half-centuries, while Harleen Deol scored a superb hundred.

In reply, the West Indies were bowled out for 243. India performed well in both batting and bowling and won the match by 115 runs.

342/7 vs Sri Lanka – 11 May 2025

On 11 May 2025, India Women scored their fifth-highest total in ODIs, putting up 342 for 7 in the final of the Tri-Series against Sri Lanka in Colombo. The innings was led by a great 116 from Smriti Mandhana, with good support from Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Harmanpreet Kaur, who all scored more than 40 runs.

Total Opponent Venue Date 435/5 Ireland Rajkot 15 Jan 2025 370/5 Ireland Rajkot 12 Jan 2025 358/2 Ireland Potchefstroom 15 May 2017 358/5 West Indies Vadodra 24 Dec 2024 342/7 Sri Lanka Colombo 11 May 2025 337/9 South Africa Colombo 7 May 2025 333/5 England Cantrebury 21 Sep 2022 325/3 South Africa Bengaluru 19 Jun 2024 317/8 West Indies Hamilton 12 Mar 2022 314/9 West Indies Vadodra 22 Dec 2024

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.