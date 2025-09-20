Top 10 Highest Totals in Women’s ODIs: Australia Revamp List With 412/10 Ahead of Women’s World Cup 2025

Playing in the third and final ODI against India Women on September 20, Australia Women entered the record books after electing to bat first. Alyssa Healy & Co. took India’s bowlers to the cleaners as they put up 412 on the board. In the process, they registered one of the Highest Totals in Women’s ODIs. This outrage in Delhi also comes just before the Women’s ODI World Cup in India, starting on September 30.

Australia Women 412/10 vs India Women – September 20, 2025

The intent was as clear as the day when openers Healy and Georgia Voll walked out to bat. While the skipper had to walk back after an 18-ball 30, her tempo of 166.66 was carried on. Voll added 81 runs while the dangerous Ellyse Perry smashed her 36th fifty (68 off 72). But it was Beth Mooney’s 138 off just 75 balls, which hurt India the most. Mooney, in the process, registered the joint second-highest century in women’s cricket, coming off 57 balls. The rest of the batters added another 80-odd runs before India’s Arundhati Reddy completed her three-fer and hit the final nail in the coffin during the 48th over. Australia Women were all out for 412 runs in the first innings, albeit giving them high confidence ahead of the mega ICC event.

Top 10 Highest Totals in Women’s ODIs

Team Score RR Inns Opposition Ground Match Date NZ Women 491/4 9.82 1 v IRE Women Dublin 8 Jun 2018 NZ Women 455/5 9.10 1 v PAK Women Christchurch 29 Jan 1997 NZ Women 440/3 8.80 1 v IRE Women Dublin 8 Jun 2018 India Women 435/5 8.70 1 v IRE Women Rajkot 15 Jan 2025 NZ Women 418 8.38 1 v IRE Women Dublin 10 Jun 2018 AUS Women 412 8.61 1 v India Women Delhi 20 Sep 2025 AUS Women 412/3 8.24 1 v DEN Women Mumbai 16 Dec 1997 AUS Women 397/4 7.94 1 v PAK Women Melbourne 7 Feb 1997 ENG Women 378/5 7.56 1 v PAK Women Worcester 22 Jun 2016 ENG Women 377/7 7.54 1 v PAK Women Leicester 27 Jun 2017

More to follow…