News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Australia Women Highest Totals in Women's ODIs
features

Top 10 Highest Totals in Women’s ODIs: Australia Revamp List With 412/10 Ahead of Women’s World Cup 2025

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani
Last updated: September 20, 2025
2 min read
Australia Women Highest Totals in Women's ODIs

Playing in the third and final ODI against India Women on September 20, Australia Women entered the record books after electing to bat first. Alyssa Healy & Co. took India’s bowlers to the cleaners as they put up 412 on the board. In the process, they registered one of the Highest Totals in Women’s ODIs. This outrage in Delhi also comes just before the Women’s ODI World Cup in India, starting on September 30.

Australia Women 412/10 vs India Women – September 20, 2025

The intent was as clear as the day when openers Healy and Georgia Voll walked out to bat. While the skipper had to walk back after an 18-ball 30, her tempo of 166.66 was carried on. Voll added 81 runs while the dangerous Ellyse Perry smashed her 36th fifty (68 off 72). But it was Beth Mooney’s 138 off just 75 balls, which hurt India the most. Mooney, in the process, registered the joint second-highest century in women’s cricket, coming off 57 balls. The rest of the batters added another 80-odd runs before India’s Arundhati Reddy completed her three-fer and hit the final nail in the coffin during the 48th over. Australia Women were all out for 412 runs in the first innings, albeit giving them high confidence ahead of the mega ICC event.

Top 10 Highest Totals in Women’s ODIs

Team Score RR Inns Opposition Ground Match Date
NZ Women 491/4 9.82 1 v IRE Women Dublin 8 Jun 2018
NZ Women 455/5 9.10 1 v PAK Women Christchurch 29 Jan 1997
NZ Women 440/3 8.80 1 v IRE Women Dublin 8 Jun 2018
India Women 435/5 8.70 1 v IRE Women Rajkot 15 Jan 2025
NZ Women 418 8.38 1 v IRE Women Dublin 10 Jun 2018
AUS Women 412 8.61 1 v India Women Delhi 20 Sep 2025
AUS Women 412/3 8.24 1 v DEN Women Mumbai 16 Dec 1997
AUS Women 397/4 7.94 1 v PAK Women Melbourne 7 Feb 1997
ENG Women 378/5 7.56 1 v PAK Women Worcester 22 Jun 2016
ENG Women 377/7 7.54 1 v PAK Women Leicester 27 Jun 2017

More to follow…

Australia Women
IND-W vs AUS-W
India Women
New Zealand Women
Women's World Cup 2025
Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

Going by the principle of "Do what you love and love what you do," it's almost serendipitous when I call myself a cricket content writer. Through the ebbs and flows of life, sports have been a constant companion since I learnt how to communicate. The bat, racquet, paddle, a pen, and now a keyboard have not just been extensions of my arm, but fragments of my brain and heart. They help me express, analyse, and celebrate the game I love, blending passion with purpose, one word at a time.

Read more

Related posts

Which Spinners Should England Pick for Ashes 2025

Which Spinners Should England Pick for Ashes 2025?

The team management is keen to back Shoaib Bashir.
5:42 pm
Sandip Pawar
Will India Pick Devdutt Padikkal in India Test Squad For West Indies Home Series?

Will India Pick Devdutt Padikkal in India Test Squad For West Indies Home Series?

The two-match Test series against the West Indies will kickoff on October 2.
September 19, 2025
Sreejita Sen
How India Test Bowling Stocks Look Alarmingly Pale Despite Seemingly Ample Options.

How India Test Bowling Stocks Look Alarmingly Pale Despite Seemingly Ample Options

India’s options in the bowling department are more limited than they have been in a decade.
September 17, 2025
Darpan Jain
can bangladesh challenge India asia cup 2025

Are Bangladesh Dark Horses To Stun India At Asia Cup 2025?

September 17, 2025
Rohit Sankar
How India Are Not Maximising Jasprit Bumrah in Asia Cup 2025.

How India Are Not Maximising Jasprit Bumrah in Asia Cup 2025

India’s current strategy doesn’t allow Jasprit Bumrah to be used optimally.
September 16, 2025
Darpan Jain
Given the current setup, a combined world XI of the best T20 players can only challenge India across any condition.

A World XI of T20 Stars That Could Topple India XI in a T20I

A combined world XI of the best T20 players can only challenge India across any condition.
September 15, 2025
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.