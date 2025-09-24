News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
All You Need to Know About ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India Full Fixtures, Squads, Venues, And Timings
womens-world-cup-2025

All You Need to Know About the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Full Fixtures, Squads, Venues, and Timings for the WWC in India

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: September 24, 2025
4 min read

The hosts India and Sri Lanka will set the ball rolling.

All You Need to Know About ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India Full Fixtures, Squads, Venues, And Timings

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 is all set to kick off on September 30. The opening clash between the hosts, India and Sri Lanka, will take place in Guwahati. Apart from the hosts, six other nations will be competing in the marquee ODI event. They are the defending champions Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Bangladesh, and Pakistan.

The 50-over tournament will be played in a round-robin format. Meaning, each side will play the other team once in the group stage. After 28 fixtures, the top four teams on the points table will advance to semi-finals on October 29 and 30. Then, the winners will face off in the Final on November 2.

Notably, the ICC has set a record-breaking prize pool for the 13th edition of the Women’s World Cup. The upcoming WWC winners will earn a prize money of a whopping USD 4.48 million. It was only USD 1.32 million in the last edition. In 2022, Australia defeated England to secure their seventh ODI World Cup title.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, and Kranti Gaud. 

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (C), Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunarathne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kaveesha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, Imesha Dulani, Dewmi Vihanga, Piumi Wathsala, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Dasanayaka, Udeshika Prabodani, Malki Madara, and Achini Kulasooriya.

Australia: Alyssa Healy (C), Darcie Brown, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, and Georgia Wareham.

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana Joty (C), Nahida Akter, Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Nishita Akter Nishi, and Sumaiya Akter.

England: Nat Sciver-Brunt (C), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, and Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

New Zealand: Sophie Devine (C), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Flora Devonshire, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer, and Lea Tahuhu.

Pakistan: Fatima Sana (C), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (VC), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, and Syeda Aroob Shah.

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (C), Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Marizanne Kapp, Tazmin Brits, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Tumi Sekhukhune, and Nondumiso Shangase.

ALSO READ: 

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Schedule

DATEFIXTUREVENUETIME
September 30 India Women vs Sri Lanka WomenGuwahati 3:00 PM IST
October 1Australia Women vs New Zealand WomenIndore3:00 PM IST
October 2Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan WomenColombo3:00 PM IST
October 3England Women vs South Africa WomenGuwahati 3:00 PM IST
October 4Sri Lanka Women vs Australia WomenColombo3:00 PM IST
October 5India Women vs Pakistan WomenColombo3:00 PM IST
October 6New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women Indore 3:00 PM IST
October 7England Women vs Bangladesh WomenGuwahati3:00 PM IST
October 8Australia Women vs Pakistan WomenColombo3:00 PM IST
October 9India Women vs South Africa WomenVishakhapatnam3:00 PM IST
October 10Bangladesh Women vs New Zealand WomenGuwahati3:00 PM IST
October 11Sri Lanka Women vs England WomenColombo3:00 PM IST
October 12India Women vs Australia WomenVishakhapatnam3:00 PM IST
October 13Bangladesh Women vs South Africa WomenVishakhapatnam3:00 PM IST
October 14Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand WomenColombo3:00 PM IST
October 15England Women vs Pakistan WomenColombo3:00 PM IST
October 16Australia Women vs Bangladesh WomenVishakhapatnam3:00 PM IST
October 17Sri Lanka Women vs South Africa WomenColombo3:00 PM IST
October 18New Zealand Women vs Pakistan WomenColombo3:00 PM IST
October 19India Women vs England WomenIndore3:00 PM IST
October 20Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh WomenNavi Mumbai3:00 PM IST
October 21Pakistan Women vs South Africa WomenColombo3:00 PM IST
October 22 Australia Women vs England WomenIndore3:00 PM IST
October 23India Women vs New Zealand Women Navi Mumbai3:00 PM IST
October 24Sri Lanka Women vs Pakistan WomenColombo3:00 PM IST
October 25Australia Women vs South Africa WomenIndore 3:00 PM IST
October 26England Women vs New Zealand WomenVishakhapatnam11:00 AM IST
October 26 India Women vs Bangladesh WomenNavi Mumbai3:00 PM IST
October 29 TBC vs TBC, 1st Semi-final3:00 PM IST
October 30 TBC vs TBC, 2nd Semi-finalNavi Mumbai3:00 PM IST
November 2 TBC vs TBC, Final 3:00 PM IST

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Australia Women
Bangladesh Women
England Women
India Women
New Zealand Women
Pakistan Women
South Africa Women
Sri Lanka Women
Women's World Cup 2025
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

A sports writer covering cricket leagues and matches from around the world. I'm doing what I love the most — keeping the fans updated about the latest happenings in the cricketing world.

Read more

Related posts

England Kate Cross Women's ODI World Cup 2025

Vice-Captain Against India in 2025, Veteran England Pacer Loses Central Contract Ahead of the ODI World Cup

She has the second-best strike rate for England in WODIs.
10:29 pm
Aditya Ighe
Strongest Sri Lanka Women Playing XI In Women's World Cup 2025: Squad And All You Need To Know

Strongest Sri Lanka Women Playing XI In Women’s World Cup 2025: Squad And All You Need To Know 

They will play five group games at home.
7:59 pm
Sandip Pawar
India Women Primed To Create History At Women's World Cup 2025

India Women Primed To Create History At Women’s World Cup 2025

India have won 18 out of 27 matches since 2024.
1:22 pm
Sandip Pawar
West Indies Captain Hayley Matthews Opens Up On Missing Women's World Cup 2025, Draws Blueprint to Improve ODI Side

West Indies Captain Hayley Matthews Opens Up On Missing Women’s World Cup 2025, Draws Blueprint to Improve ODI Side

This is the first time in 25 years that the West Indies team has failed to appear in the Women's ODI World Cup.
September 22, 2025
Sreejita Sen
India 2025 Women's ODI World Cup

3 Takeaways From INDW vs AUSW ODI Series As India Eye Glory In Women’s World Cup 2025

The Women's World Cup 2025 will begin on September 30.
September 21, 2025
Aditya Ighe
Strongest Bangladesh Women Playing XI In Women's World Cup 2025: Squad And All You Need To Know

Strongest Bangladesh Women Playing XI In Women’s World Cup 2025: Squad And All You Need To Know

This will be their second appearance at the event.
September 20, 2025
Sandip Pawar
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.