All You Need to Know About the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Full Fixtures, Squads, Venues, and Timings for the WWC in India

The hosts India and Sri Lanka will set the ball rolling.

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 is all set to kick off on September 30. The opening clash between the hosts, India and Sri Lanka, will take place in Guwahati. Apart from the hosts, six other nations will be competing in the marquee ODI event. They are the defending champions Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Bangladesh, and Pakistan.

The 50-over tournament will be played in a round-robin format. Meaning, each side will play the other team once in the group stage. After 28 fixtures, the top four teams on the points table will advance to semi-finals on October 29 and 30. Then, the winners will face off in the Final on November 2.

Notably, the ICC has set a record-breaking prize pool for the 13th edition of the Women’s World Cup. The upcoming WWC winners will earn a prize money of a whopping USD 4.48 million. It was only USD 1.32 million in the last edition. In 2022, Australia defeated England to secure their seventh ODI World Cup title.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, and Kranti Gaud.

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (C), Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunarathne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kaveesha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, Imesha Dulani, Dewmi Vihanga, Piumi Wathsala, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Dasanayaka, Udeshika Prabodani, Malki Madara, and Achini Kulasooriya.

Australia: Alyssa Healy (C), Darcie Brown, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, and Georgia Wareham.

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana Joty (C), Nahida Akter, Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Nishita Akter Nishi, and Sumaiya Akter.

England: Nat Sciver-Brunt (C), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, and Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

New Zealand: Sophie Devine (C), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Flora Devonshire, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer, and Lea Tahuhu.

Pakistan: Fatima Sana (C), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (VC), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, and Syeda Aroob Shah.

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (C), Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Marizanne Kapp, Tazmin Brits, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Tumi Sekhukhune, and Nondumiso Shangase.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Schedule

DATE FIXTURE VENUE TIME September 30 India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Guwahati 3:00 PM IST October 1 Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Indore 3:00 PM IST October 2 Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Colombo 3:00 PM IST October 3 England Women vs South Africa Women Guwahati 3:00 PM IST October 4 Sri Lanka Women vs Australia Women Colombo 3:00 PM IST October 5 India Women vs Pakistan Women Colombo 3:00 PM IST October 6 New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women Indore 3:00 PM IST October 7 England Women vs Bangladesh Women Guwahati 3:00 PM IST October 8 Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Colombo 3:00 PM IST October 9 India Women vs South Africa Women Vishakhapatnam 3:00 PM IST October 10 Bangladesh Women vs New Zealand Women Guwahati 3:00 PM IST October 11 Sri Lanka Women vs England Women Colombo 3:00 PM IST October 12 India Women vs Australia Women Vishakhapatnam 3:00 PM IST October 13 Bangladesh Women vs South Africa Women Vishakhapatnam 3:00 PM IST October 14 Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Colombo 3:00 PM IST October 15 England Women vs Pakistan Women Colombo 3:00 PM IST October 16 Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women Vishakhapatnam 3:00 PM IST October 17 Sri Lanka Women vs South Africa Women Colombo 3:00 PM IST October 18 New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Colombo 3:00 PM IST October 19 India Women vs England Women Indore 3:00 PM IST October 20 Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Navi Mumbai 3:00 PM IST October 21 Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women Colombo 3:00 PM IST October 22 Australia Women vs England Women Indore 3:00 PM IST October 23 India Women vs New Zealand Women Navi Mumbai 3:00 PM IST October 24 Sri Lanka Women vs Pakistan Women Colombo 3:00 PM IST October 25 Australia Women vs South Africa Women Indore 3:00 PM IST October 26 England Women vs New Zealand Women Vishakhapatnam 11:00 AM IST October 26 India Women vs Bangladesh Women Navi Mumbai 3:00 PM IST October 29 TBC vs TBC, 1st Semi-final — 3:00 PM IST October 30 TBC vs TBC, 2nd Semi-final Navi Mumbai 3:00 PM IST November 2 TBC vs TBC, Final — 3:00 PM IST

