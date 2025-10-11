Ranking The Best Knocks By South Africa Players In ODI World Cup History: Nadine de Klerk Enters The List After Blinder Against India

Her knock came in the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025.

Nadine de Klerk played one of the greatest knocks in the history of the game on Thursday night to help South Africa beat India in the ongoing Women’s World Cup 2025. But where does that rank among the best knocks by South Africans in ODI World Cups?

Details of ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

South Africa have faced countless heartbreaks in the ICC events, and their search for the maiden World Cup title continues. But they have had some greats lighting up the tournament. Today, we revisit some of the finest performances by the Proteas batters on the biggest stage of the sport.

1. Nadine de Klerk 84* vs India, 2025

Nadine de Klerk’s knock from Thursday tops this list for various reasons. Chasing 252, South Africa were reduced to 142 for 6, with their best batter Laura Wolvaardt walking back for 70. Having lost their opening game of the Women’s World Cup 2025 to England by a heavy margin, the Proteas could not have afforded another defeat.

When de Klerk walked in at number eight, they still needed 100 runs in 85 balls on a slow surface. The all-rounder took the game closer with the help of Chloe Tryon before going brutal at the back end. Nadine de Klerk smashed an unbeaten 84 off just 54 deliveries to clinch one of the best World Cup victories.

An innings for the ages by Nadine de Klerk to help South Africa beat India at #CWC25 👏



Watch her highlights ➡️ https://t.co/NgxGyoAOct pic.twitter.com/uyc5iRsS3w — ICC (@ICC) October 10, 2025

2. Heinrich Klaasen 109 vs England, 2023

South Africa went into their clash against England in the 2023 World Cup on the back of a shocking defeat to the Netherlands. The pressure was high and given England’s batting line-up and a flat Wankhede pitch, they needed a strong total.

Reeza Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussen fifties gave them a good platform at the halfway stage of the innings. Heinrich Klaasen then took down English bowlers in the scorching heat of Mumbai. He hammered 109 runs off just 67 balls, with the knock including 12 fours and four maximums. The team posted 399 thanks to this knock and won the game by 229 runs.

3. AB de Villiers 162* vs West Indies, 2015

AB de Villiers is amongst the greatest players to ever grace the game, and has a stellar record in the ODI World Cup. His knock against West Indies in the 2015 World Cup will go down in history as one of the most incredible displays of hitting.

De Villiers walked in to bat in the 30th over with the scoreboard reading 146 for 3, and in desperate need of acceleration. Mr.360 then produced a glorious knock, completing his century off just 52 balls. He caused more destruction after reaching the three-figure mark as he finished unbeaten on 162 off just 66 balls. South Africa piled on 408 runs in their 50 overs, registering a massive victory by 257 runs.

4. David Miller 101 vs Australia, 2023

The South African team in the 2023 World Cup was considered as arguably their best ever side in an ICC event. Naturally the expectations were high and they reached the semi-finals by securing second place in the group stage. They then met Australia in the semi-final at Eden Gardens.

On a pitch that had decent assistance for bowlers, the Proteas top order succumbed to immense pressure and were four down for just 24 runs. David Miller then produced one of the best knocks in ODI World Cups. He made an incredible 101 off 116 from that position to help the team reach 212. In the end, they lost the game by three wickets but this knock made it into the history books.

5. Mignon du Preez 52* vs India, 2022

Mignon du Preez delivered an outstanding knock in a pressure run-chase against India in the 2022 World Cup. South Africa were chasing 275 in the final group fixture in Christchurch. Laura Wolvaardt hit a superb 80 off 79 deliveries to provide a solid start to the team. But when she was dismissed, SA still needed 130 runs more.

Mignon du Preez was the calm head they needed as they lost wickets from one end and the match went deeper and deeper. She scored an unbeaten 52 runs off 63 deliveries to pull off a historic win on the final ball of the match.

ALSO READ:

6. Quinton de Kock 109 vs Australia, 2023

In South Africa’s second match of the 2023 World Cup, they had to face Australia, who were coming off a defeat against India. This was a high-profile clash and the Proteas needed to get a big score while batting first. The Lucknow pitch, however, wasn’t as straightforward to bat on.

Quinton de Kock scored an excellent century in those conditions to give the team a great platform. He hit 109 off 106 deliveries before he was dismissed with the team scoreboard reading 197 for 3 in 34.5 overs. They posted 311, and won the game by 134 runs.

7. Aiden Markram 91 vs Pakistan, 2023

Aiden Markram delivered one of the best knocks by South Africans under pressure in the 2023 World Cup clash against Pakistan. Chasing 271 on the Chepauk pitch that offered turn and grip, batting wasn’t as easy. Batters were finding it hard to keep going.

Markram held one end well and took them to the brink of a victory. He walked in at 67/2 and the team was soon four down for 136. Markram went on to score a brilliant 91 off 93 deliveries, laced with seven fours and three sixes. No other South African batter was able to touch the 30-run mark in this game. When Markram was dismissed, they needed just 21 runs with three wickets in hand. They came out on the right side for once, clinching the game by one wicket.

8. Jacques Kallis 96 vs India, 1999

One of the greatest all-rounders Jacques Kallis makes this list for the top knocks in ODI World Cups. The Protea fans have painful memories from the 1999 World Cup but in the same tournament, Kallis produced one of his better innings. Chasing 254 against India, they lost 2 for 22 in seven overs.

Kallis tried to rebuild the innings with Mark Boucher and Daryll Cullinan before the pair fell and they were reduced to 116 for 4. The all-rounder went on to score a terrific 96 in 128 balls, with the team needing 27 off 26 at the fall of his dismissal. Jonty Rhodes and Lance Klusener finished the game off with 16 balls to spare.

9. Lance Klusener 46 vs Pakistan, 1999

As much as the 1999 ODI World Cup is remembered for South Africa heartbreak, it is also known for Lance Klusener heroics. It’s the tournament where he amassed 281 runs at a strike rate of 122 while getting dismissed only twice. He also bagged 17 wickets in the competition at 20.58 apiece.

SA were chasing 221 in their Super Sixes clash against Pakistan. Their top order had collapsed and they were six down for 135. Klusener smashed an unbeaten 46 off 41 deliveries to steer the side over the finishing line.

10. David Miller 49 vs New Zealand, 2015

Another David Miller knock in a losing cause. The left-hand batter displayed his power-hitting in a must-win semi-final against New Zealand in the 2015 ODI World Cup. Batting first, South Africa were 216 for 3 in 38 overs before rain interrupted the play. The match was reduced to 43 overs per side and the Proteas had only five overs to push for a strong total.

Two balls after the resumption, they lost Faf du Plessis and in walked Miller. ‘The Killer Miller’ blasted 49 runs in just 18 balls as they scored 65 in five overs. He struck six fours and three sixes with AB de Villiers being a mere spectator. South Africa lost the match in another close heartbreaking finish, but this knock remains special.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.