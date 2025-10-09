Can India Qualify For Women’s World Cup 2025 Semi-Finals? Updated Points Table, Qualification Scenarios After South Africa Loss

Can India Qualify For Women’s World Cup 2025 Semi-Finals after their loss to South Africa? Well, India Women seemed to be closing in on a place in the semi-finals after a great recovery in the first innings, but a Nadine de Klerk blinder saw South Africa beat the hosts at the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025.

India Women’s unbeaten run at the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 has come to an end after a disappointing loss to South Africa in Visakhapatnam. The defeat, which came on the back of a spectacular 84 not out off 54 balls from Nadine de Klerk, has temporarily stalled their charge toward the semi-finals, tightening the qualification race heading into the business end of the group stage.

Despite the setback, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side remains in a strong position on the points table, but the margin for error has reduced with Australia and England also maintaining perfect starts.

Updated Women’s World Cup 2025 Points Table

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 — Points Table & Qualification Notes Updated through Oct 8, 2025 (IST). Swipe/scroll → on mobile. Top four qualify for the semi-finals. Team Matches Won Lost NR Points NRR Qualification Notes 1 Australia Women S Form W A W 3 2 0 1 5 +1.960 Now: Back on top after beating PAK; elite NRR intact. Path: wins vs BAN/SA plus split vs IND/ENG → top-two near certain. 2 England Women A Form W W 2 2 0 0 4 +1.757 Now: Perfect start; strong NRR cushion. Path: beat SL/PAK; head-to-heads vs IND/AUS decide seeding. 3 India Women A Form W W 2 2 0 0 4 +1.515 Now: Two clinical wins; tougher stretch ahead. Path: target 2 wins from SA/AUS/ENG run; keep NRR positive. 4 Bangladesh Women C Form W L 2 1 1 0 2 +0.573 Now: In the top four on NRR. Path: bank points vs NZ/SL and chase one upset to reach 6–8 pts. 5 South Africa Women A Form L W 2 1 1 0 2 −1.402 Now: Points okay; NRR needs repair. Path: target clean wins vs SL/PAK/BAN; avoid heavy defeats vs big three. 6 Sri Lanka Women C Form L A 2 0 1 1 1 −1.255 Now: Need momentum. Path: beat NZ/PAK/BAN; keep margins tight vs contenders. 7 New Zealand Women B Form L L 2 0 2 0 0 −1.485 Now: Slow start but quality remains. Path: must beat BAN/SL/PAK; pinch one vs a top side to stay alive. 8 Pakistan Women C Form L L L 3 0 3 0 0 −1.887 Now: Need a turnaround fast. Path: target wins vs SL/NZ; avoid heavy losses to protect NRR. Historical tiers: S=Australia (ages ahead); A=India, England, South Africa; B=New Zealand (close to Eng/SA historically); C=Bangladesh (dark horse), Sri Lanka (rising), Pakistan (traditionally poor). Rule-of-thumb: ~4 wins (8 pts) usually secures semis; 3 wins can qualify with healthy NRR.

India’s Road To The Semi Finals So Far

1st Match – India Women vs Sri Lanka Women (Visakhapatnam, September 30)

India began their Women’s World Cup 2025 journey in style with a comprehensive win over Sri Lanka. An all-round show from Deepti Sharma and impressive works from the spinners dismantled Sri Lanka’s middle order to seal a 59-run victory (DLS method). This early statement set the tone for India’s campaign, with both bat and ball firing in sync.

2nd Match – India Women vs Pakistan Women (Ahmedabad, October 5)

The high-voltage clash against Pakistan saw India at their clinical best. After making a competitive 247 with the bat led by starts from most of the top eight batters, including a vital 20-ball 35 not out from Richa Ghosh, India bowled Pakistan out for 159 to script an 88-run win. Kranti Gaud and Deepti Sharma led the wickets chart with three wickets apiece. This victory not only boosted their net run rate (NRR) but also gave the team huge confidence heading into tougher fixtures.

3rd Match – India Women vs South Africa Women (Visakhapatnam, October 9)

In what looked like a potential setback, India were reeling at 102 for 6 before Richa Ghosh produced a spectacular rescue act. Her 94 off 89 balls — featuring 11 fours and 4 sixes — powered India to 251 after an 88-run stand with Sneh Rana. South Africa’s chase never got going, collapsing under scoreboard pressure to 81/5. Nadine de Klerk and Chloe Tryon waged a strong partnership to bring the Proteas back before the former plundered big hits in the final few overs to help South Africa to a win. Can India still qualify to the semis with this win? Yes,they can, despite the setback, but the face the mighty Aussies next.

Women’s World Cup 2025 Qualification Scenarios

With six group-stage matches per team, the top four teams will qualify for the semi-finals.

Despite the defeat, India Women remain in the top half of the table with four points from three games. Their semi-final qualification path, however, now depends on maintaining a positive net run rate (NRR) and avoiding consecutive losses in the coming weeks.

Here’s how their route to the knockouts looks after the South Africa result:

Two more wins from their remaining four matches should still guarantee qualification for the semi-finals.

from their remaining four matches should still for the semi-finals. Beating Australia or England will be crucial to stay ahead in NRR and avoid dependence on other results.

will be crucial to stay ahead in NRR and avoid dependence on other results. Even if India win one of those top-tier games and beat both New Zealand and Bangladesh , they should comfortably progress to the final four.

and , they should comfortably progress to the final four. A second straight defeat could open the door for Bangladesh or South Africa to leapfrog them.

So, can India still qualify for the semi-finals of the Women’s World Cup 2025? Yes — their qualification chances remain very strong, but the South Africa loss has tightened the margins.

Can India Qualify For The Semis of Women’s ODI World Cup?

Yes. Currently, Australia, England, and India look like the top contenders for the semi-finals despite the loss, with the likes of South Africa and New Zealand (although they have lost both their games so far) expected to battle it out for the final spot. The Women’s World Cup 2025 qualification scenarios is expected to get even more complex if there are more upset wins with the likes of Bangladesh pushing some top teams.

Tazmin Brits falls for her first duck in WODIs and it took something special from Kranti Gaud to make it happen. 🔥



Catch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/qUAtuPmsC2#CWC25 👉 #INDvSA | LIVE NOW on Star Sports & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/Y5uJ8s1CXs — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 9, 2025

India Women’s Upcoming Fixtures

Opponent Match Date Venue Australia Women 13th Match October 12 Mumbai England Women 20th Match October 19 Chennai New Zealand Women 24th Match October 23 Kolkata Bangladesh Women 28th Match October 26 Delhi

India’s next clash against Australia Women will be their toughest test yet. A win there would be great, but not quite easy considering how strong the Aussies are. Can India qualify mathematically if they win? Not quite yet, but they’re as good as confirmed.

ALSO READ:

Have India Women qualified for the semi-finals of the Women’s World Cup 2025?

No, the loss to South Africa means that they only have two wins thus far. With a decent net run rate, and Richa Ghosh in sensational form, India will look to further their efforts in the next few games to remain in the top half of the table.

All eyes now turn to the Australia clash, where India can make their semi-final qualification great and resume their good start despite the stutter in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025. But that’s a major hurdle to jump.

FAQs – Women’s World Cup 2025 Qualification Scenarios

Can India qualify for the semi-finals of the Women’s World Cup 2025?

Yes. Despite the loss to South Africa, India Women remain strong semi-final contenders. Two more wins from their remaining matches should confirm their qualification.

Have India Women officially qualified for the semi-finals yet?

No, not yet. Their next two games against Australia and England will likely decide whether they can book an early semi-final berth.

What does India need to do to qualify?

Win at least two of their next four matches, maintain a healthy net run rate, and avoid back-to-back defeats.

How many teams qualify for the Women’s World Cup 2025 semi-finals?

The top four teams from the points table after the group stage will qualify for the semi-finals.

What happens if two teams finish with the same points?

If teams are tied on points, the net run rate (NRR) will decide which team progresses to the semi-finals.

Who are the favourites to qualify for the Women’s World Cup 2025 semi-finals?

Based on current form, Australia, England, and India look strong favourites, while South Africa are competing for the final spot with New Zealand and dark horses Bangladesh.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.