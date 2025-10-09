Pratika Rawal Gets MASSIVE Reprieve Due to No Ball After Replays Show OUT in Women’s World Cup 2025

India got a big lifeline as opener Pratika Rawal got saved from getting dismissed by a no-ball early in the Women’s World Cup 2025 match against South Africa today (October 9).

The incident happened on the penultimate ball of the fifth over by Marizanne Kapp. The Proteas bowled a back-of-a-length delivery and it jagged back sharply. Rawal was caught on the crease and it struck her on the back leg. South Africa players went up in an appeal but it was turned down, presumably with height looking like an issue and it may have gone down leg.

South Africa, however, were convinced and decided to use DRS but it turned out to be a no-ball and Rawal capitalised on the free hit with a boundary. Later ball tracking confirmed that Rawal got a big reprieve since the balls were crashing onto the wickets.

Notably, South Africa also did not lose their review despite taking since it turned out to be a bo-ball, which comes under the jurisdiction of third umpires, because technically, the calling of the No ball happened earlier.

Speaking about the IND-W vs SA-W match, India were put to bat first and made a steady start. Openers Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal navigated the first powerplay impeccably, ensuring India did not lose any early wicket and scored at a healthy run-rate of 5.50.

However, Mandhana once again failed to convert her start, falling on the second ball of the 11th over for 23 off 32.

At the time of writing this report, the India scoreboard read 71 for 1 in 15 overs with Harleen Deol and Pratika Rawal currently batting in the middle.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side are unbeaten at the ICC event, winning their first two fixtures against Sri Lanka and Pakistan and a win tonight will propel them to the top of the Women’s World Cup 2025 points table.

