IND-W vs SA-W Playing 11: Likely Batting Order for India Women vs South Africa Women Today Women’s World Cup 2025 Match 10

India Women (IND-W) will take on South Africa Women (SA-W) in Match No.10 of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 at ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, on Thursday, October 9. Let’s check the IND-W vs SA-W Playing 11 for this clash.

India Women have started the tournament well with two wins in a row against Sri Lanka Women and Pakistan Women. Their batting hasn’t been at its best, but the bowlers have done really well to help the team win. The Women in Blue will now look to keep up the good form.

On the other hand, South Africa Women didn’t have the best start to their campaign, as they lost badly to England Women by 10 wickets. They made a strong comeback by beating New Zealand Women easily in Indore. Interestingly, India have dominated South Africa in recent years, winning all of their last five matches in the 50-over format.

IND-W vs SA-W Playing 11 Today

IND-W Playing 11

In the last match, Amanjot Kaur was unwell, so Renuka Singh Thakur played in her place. For this match, Amanjot is fit again and returns to the team, replacing Renuka.

IND-W Likely Playing 11: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani.

IND-W Batting Order:

Openers: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana

No.3: Harleen Deol

Middle-order: Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma

Lower-order: Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Sree Charani.

SA-W Playing 11

South Africa also made one change for this match, with Tumi Sekhukhune coming in for Masabata Klaas.

SA-W Likely Playing 11: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta(w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

SA-W Batting Order:

Openers: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits

No.3: Sune Luus

Middle-order: Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta, Chloe Tryon

Lower-order: Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba

