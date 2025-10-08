Why West Indies Are Not in ICC Women's World Cup 2025?

West Indies failed to feature in the Women’s ODI World Cup for the first time in 25 years.

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 is in full swing with eight nations battling it out to win the coveted ODI title. However, the West Indies are a notable absentee for the first time in 25 years of the ODI event.

Details of ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

Why Are West Indies Not Participating in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025?

Six teams, including the West Indies, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Ireland, Scotland, and Thailand, had previously participated in the Women’s World Cup Qualifier in April 2025. Hosts Pakistan secured a place by winning against all five nations. With this, only the Women in Maroon and Bangladesh were in contention to claim the last spot to book their tickets to India for the grand ODI tournament.

But their first match upset while facing Scotland cost them the most. The West Indies needed to chase 166 against Thailand in just 10.1 overs in the final fixture to surpass Bangladesh’s net run rate and ensure qualification for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025.

Skipper Matthews was off to a flier with her astonishing 29-ball 70 at a blazing strike rate of 241.37. Qiana Joseph and Chinelle Henry had also followed the pulsating momentum with two whirlwind knocks of 26 and 48, respectively. But the team fell short by just four balls to achieve the target within the pre-determined mark. Thus, Bangladesh grabbed the second spot to qualify for the 50-over tournament.

West Indies’ Lean Patch in ODIs

The team has endured a rough patch of form, especially in the 50-over format in recent times. They have failed to feature in the Women’s ODI World Cup for the first time in 25 years. Besides the Women’s World Cup qualifiers’ defeat against Scotland and Pakistan, the team has won just three of the last 10 series since 2022.

Moreover, the series victories have come against Ireland and Bangladesh at home. West Indies’ only impressive performance in the format had come a year before the qualifiers, when they registered a 0-3 whitewash against Pakistan in the overseas ODI series in April 2024.

However, the team has also lost their latest three-match home series against South Africa in June 2025 despite taking an early lead by claiming the series opener. In contrast, they have performed relatively well in the shortest format of the game, winning five of the latest eight T20I series, including the recent 2-1 victory over the Proteas.

