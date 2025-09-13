Title-winning Captain Backs Hosts India to Clinch Maiden Trophy in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

India Women have claimed an ODI series victory in England and also won the tri-nation series, involving Sri Lanka and South Africa, in 2025.

The highly anticipated ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 is already knocking at the door. Fans can’t wait to witness some exciting matches between the top international sides as the marquee event is all set to kickstart on September 30. Amidst the buildup, former Australia women’s player Meg Lanning, who led the team to the championship victory in the previous edition, has backed Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. to go all the way to claim the maiden ICC title of India.

Meg Lanning on India’s ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Prospects

The former Australia skipper would definitely want the side to carry on their record by winning an unimaginable eighth ODI World Cup title. Previously, her team’s title-winning campaign in 2022 by defeating England in the Final has already added a stunning seventh silverware of the 50-over format in the Aussies’ collection. But Lanning believes that it could be India’s best shot to achieve the elusive ICC trophy, which they are yet to get their hands on.

“Australia has dominated a lot of it, but it’s certainly not a foregone conclusion. I’d still love Australia to win obviously, but I think India are the main competitors. I think India are a significant challenge to everybody,” stated Lanning to ICC Digital.

The Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper acknowledged the Women in Blue’s brilliant run of form in recent matches while banking on them as the team to beat in the upcoming ICC event. Notably, the team has recently registered a 1-2 win to clinch consecutive overseas ODI series against the hosts England, following their remarkable victory in 2022. Previously, they had also won the 50-over tri-nation series, involving Sri Lanka and South Africa in Colombo, in May 2025.

“Talent-wise, they’re as good as anyone and they are really starting to understand how to win. If they put it together and play well, I don’t think anyone can actually get close to them,” she added.

India Women to Clash Against Australia Women Before World Cup 2025

The Indian team will lock horns against Australia in a three-match ODI series at home before the much-awaited ICC Women’s World Cup 2025. The first two matches will take place on September 14 and September 17 in New Chandigarh, followed by the final fixture on September 20 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

However, the side has failed to defeat the opposition in an ODI at home in recent times. India Women’s last victory against the Aussies came in December 2004 in Chennai, as they lead the head-to-head stats with a dominant 20-4 in the 50-over fixtures on Indian soil. But Harmanpreet and Co. would look to bring in a change in this abysmal records to fine-tune themselves ahead of their home ODI World Cup campaign.

