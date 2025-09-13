News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Title-winning Australia Captain Meg Lanning Backs Hosts India to Clinch Maiden Trophy in ICC Women's World Cup 2025
womens-world-cup-2025

Title-winning Captain Backs Hosts India to Clinch Maiden Trophy in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: September 13, 2025
3 min read

India Women have claimed an ODI series victory in England and also won the tri-nation series, involving Sri Lanka and South Africa, in 2025.

Title-winning Australia Captain Meg Lanning Backs Hosts India to Clinch Maiden Trophy in ICC Women's World Cup 2025

The highly anticipated ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 is already knocking at the door. Fans can’t wait to witness some exciting matches between the top international sides as the marquee event is all set to kickstart on September 30. Amidst the buildup, former Australia women’s player Meg Lanning, who led the team to the championship victory in the previous edition, has backed Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. to go all the way to claim the maiden ICC title of India.

Meg Lanning on India’s ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Prospects

The former Australia skipper would definitely want the side to carry on their record by winning an unimaginable eighth ODI World Cup title. Previously, her team’s title-winning campaign in 2022 by defeating England in the Final has already added a stunning seventh silverware of the 50-over format in the Aussies’ collection. But Lanning believes that it could be India’s best shot to achieve the elusive ICC trophy, which they are yet to get their hands on.

“Australia has dominated a lot of it, but it’s certainly not a foregone conclusion. I’d still love Australia to win obviously, but I think India are the main competitors. I think India are a significant challenge to everybody,” stated Lanning to ICC Digital.

The Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper acknowledged the Women in Blue’s brilliant run of form in recent matches while banking on them as the team to beat in the upcoming ICC event. Notably, the team has recently registered a 1-2 win to clinch consecutive overseas ODI series against the hosts England, following their remarkable victory in 2022. Previously, they had also won the 50-over tri-nation series, involving Sri Lanka and South Africa in Colombo, in May 2025.

“Talent-wise, they’re as good as anyone and they are really starting to understand how to win. If they put it together and play well, I don’t think anyone can actually get close to them,” she added.

ALSO READ:

India Women to Clash Against Australia Women Before World Cup 2025

The Indian team will lock horns against Australia in a three-match ODI series at home before the much-awaited ICC Women’s World Cup 2025. The first two matches will take place on September 14 and September 17 in New Chandigarh, followed by the final fixture on September 20 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

However, the side has failed to defeat the opposition in an ODI at home in recent times. India Women’s last victory against the Aussies came in December 2004 in Chennai, as they lead the head-to-head stats with a dominant 20-4 in the 50-over fixtures on Indian soil. But Harmanpreet and Co. would look to bring in a change in this abysmal records to fine-tune themselves ahead of their home ODI World Cup campaign.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Australia Women
Harmanpreet Kaur
India Women
Meg Lanning
Women's World Cup 2025
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

A sports writer covering cricket leagues and matches from around the world. I'm doing what I love the most — keeping the fans updated about the latest happenings in the cricketing world.

Read more

Related posts

Strongest South Africa Women Playing XI In Women's World Cup 2025: Squad And All You Need To Know

Strongest South Africa Women Playing XI In Women’s World Cup 2025: Squad And All You Need To Know 

They had reached the semifinals in the previous edition.
September 11, 2025
Sandip Pawar
Women's World Cup 2025 Updated Squads – Full List of Matches, Date and Timings, Venue Details

Women’s World Cup 2025 Updated Squads – Full List of Matches, Date and Timings, Venue Details

The final of the competition will be played on November 2.
September 11, 2025
Sagar Paul
Strongest England Women Playing XI In Women's World Cup 2025: Squad And All You Need To Know

Strongest England Women Playing XI In Women’s World Cup 2025: Squad And All You Need To Know

They have won four titles in fifty-over world cups.
September 11, 2025
Sandip Pawar
Women's World Cup 2025 India ticket prices ICC pre-sale

Women’s World Cup 2025 Tickets Set At Record Low Prices, ICC Opens Four-day Window For Pre-sale

The tournament will kick-off on September 30 in Guwahati.
September 11, 2025
Disha Asrani
Mithali Raj prediction Womens ODI World Cup 2025 India vs Australia Final

Former India Legend Predicts India vs Australia Final in Women’s World Cup 2025

India had lost to Australia in the 2005 final.
August 25, 2025
Disha Asrani
Women's ODI World Cup 2025 DY Patil Stadium Navi Mumbai instead of M. Chinnaswamy Stadium Bengaluru

DY Patil Stadium Replaces M. Chinnaswamy Stadium as Host for Five Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Matches Including Potential Final

The tournament dates remain unchanged.
August 22, 2025
Aditya Ighe
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.