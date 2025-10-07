Heather Knight Umpiring Error, Unfortunate Marufa Akter Injury Costs Bangladesh a Win vs England At Women’s World Cup 2025

England won the match by four wickets.

The ongoing Women’s World Cup has been one filled with umpiring errors, and we’re just eight matches into the tournament. In the recent fixture of Bangladesh locking horns with England, another umpiring error might have cost the Asians the game. The incident occurred in the 15th over, when England skipper Heather Knight hit a delivery to covers.

Fahima Khatun bowled a slower delivery, which was hit towards Shorna Akter at covers. Akter dived in front to take a stunning catch, and the Bangladesh players erupted in joy. To add to that, Heather Knight also started walking back, as she though that the catch had been taken cleanly. However, the TV umpire adjudged the decision as not out, raising quite a few eyebrows.

Unfortunately for Bangladesh, Marufa Akter, their spearhead walked off the field with an injury in the 16th over and did not come back onto the field. Due to this, Bangladesh missed a good chance to claim the two points, registering their first loss of the campaign. England on the other hand, have made it two in two.

Skipper Heather Knight spoke about her innings and England’s victory at the post-match presentation. Knight was given out to an inswinging delivery by Marufa Akter early on, but a review saved her. She also spoke about what she thought about the luck factor being in her favour.

“Can’t say I’ve been out three times and reprived in an innings. It is a new one for me. I thought it carried, I thought it was a fair catch, that’s why I walked off, but the TV umpire decided otherwise” said Heather Knight about the incident in the post-match presentation.

ALSO READ:

How the Heather Knight Umpiring Error Affected Bangladesh

To say the least, umpiring errors have become a huge part of the game. The use of technology has added an aspect for the umpires to focus on, but has also expanded the possibilities for human errors. However, when such errors are made without proper checking of facts is when the questions start to arise. At the end of the day, the technology is for the assistance in order to get to the right conclusion.

Had Knight been dismissed when she was on 13, the gates would have opened widely for the Asians to sneak through. To add to that, their spinners were in the game for the middle-overs, and could have capitalized on the chances to knock England over. Heather Knight stayed till the end to score an unbeaten 79, taking the British home despite losing wickets frequently.

As it turns out, England were extremely lucky to find themselves on the right side of the luck factor, not just once, but twice. Knight was reprieved when she was on 0 and 13, both turning in England’s favour. The rule states the on-field decision should stand in the case where there’s no conclusive evidence for the decision to be overturned. But here, the situation was death with in a completely different manner.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.