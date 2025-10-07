Vaibhav Suryavanshi Falls Prey To Unfair Dismissal, Shocked With Umpiring Decision in AUS U19 vs IND U19 [WATCH]

India U19 and Rajasthan Royals (RR) batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi was a victim of bad luck after he was forced to walk back to the dugout due to a wrong umpiring decision in the ongoing AUS U19 vs IND U19 second Test.

The incident happened on the fourth ball of the seventh over of India’s first innings. Suryavanshi tried to block a Charles Lachmund delivery but missed as the ball deviated slightly while passing the bat and onto the wicketkeeper.

The Aussie players went up in unison with an appeal and the umpire immediately agreed despite the Indian batter pointing at his pads, indicating where the ball hit him. Suryavanshi was left absolutely shocked with the call and even went upto the umpire to have a chat.

He was eventually forced to walk back, looking extremely dejected, especially since he got off to a fiery start scoring 20 runs off 14 balls including two boundaries and a maximum.

After IPL 2025 heroics, Vaibhav Suryavanshi in impressive for India U19

The young batting talent, who was a revelation in the IPL 2025, continued to impress post the tournament as well. After becoming the youngest IPL debutant, he notched up the fastest IPL century by an Indian and the second-fastest overall (in just 35 balls), and now he is delivering the goods in the India U19 colours.

In the ongoing Australia series, he finished as the third-highest run-scorer in the three-match ODI leg with 124 runs at an average of 41.33.

He then showcased his explosive hitting abilities in red-ball where the Rajasthan Royals batter scored 113 runs in just 86 deliveries, including nine boundaries and eight maximums, at a strike rate of 131.40

With the ton, Vaibhav also equalled former New Zealand star Brendon McCullum by becoming only the second batter to have multiple Youth Test centuries inside 100 balls.

Earlier in July, when he travelled to England for a multi-format series, he made headlines by slamming the fastest hundred ever scored in a Youth ODI in the history of the game, reaching the three figure mark in just 52 balls.

