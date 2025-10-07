[WATCH] Prithvi Shaw Involved in Heated Exchange With Former Mumbai Teammates After 181 Knock in Warm-Up Game Before Ranji Trophy.

Prithvi Shaw was frustrated after the dismissal.

Drama unfolded during the warm-up fixture between Maharashtra and Mumbai in Pune after Prithvi Shaw was dismissed in the 74th over. As he got out, his former teammates started celebrating aggressively, and one of them might have said something, even though it’s unclear what transpired.

However, Shaw was immediately riled up and was involved in an altercation with Mumbai players, who clearly weren’t going to back down. After a brief spat, the on-field umpires made a timely intervention to avoid the matter from escalating and asked Shaw to return to the pavilion.

As he was going back, Siddhesh Lad again had an extended argument, with Shaw gesturing something with his finger, probably telling that the bowler Musheer Khan initiated the altercation. Eventually, Shaw returned, but some ugly scenes were unleashed on the ground, which can happen in the heat of the moment.

Heated exchange between Prithvi Shaw and Mumbai players after his wicket! pic.twitter.com/l9vi1YgeYs — INSANE (@1120_insane) October 7, 2025

It’s unclear what led to Shaw’s frustration, but he was clearly unhappy with what Mumbai players did and said to him after taking his wicket. It’s worth noting that he has previously played with them for several years and knows most of them quite well in person.

Prithvi Shaw scores a magnificent 181 in the warm-up game against Mumbai

Since shifting his base to Maharashtra, Prithvi Shaw has been in tremendous form and has slowly regained his form after struggling in recent years. He has continued his fine run with a scintillating knock in the warm-up game against Mumbai, which serves as an ideal preparation ahead of the Ranji Trophy 2025/26.

Shaw scored 181 runs in just 220 deliveries, comprising 21 boundaries and three maximums, against a strong Mumbai outfit. He completed his century in just 140 balls and kept tormenting Mumbai bowlers with his sublime strokeplay on a nice batting surface.

He formed a massive 305-run opening partnership with Arshin Kulkarni to push the opponent on the back foot right away. Their stand ensured Maharashtra were well in control, even after Kulkarni and Shaw were dismissed in the 50th and 74th over, respectively.

This knock will help him take the confidence into the Ranji Trophy 2025/26, which begins next week, as he looks to continue his redemption and show why he was always touted as a big thing. Shaw can’t afford to lose his form now and must make the most of this fresh peak in his career after a few struggling years on and off the field.

