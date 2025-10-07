Prithvi Shaw, LSG Youngster Smash Respective Hundreds for Maharashtra vs Mumbai Ahead of Ranji Trophy 2025-26

Prithvi Shaw switched to Maharashtra after being dropped from Mumbai's squad last year.

Maharashtra’s Arshin Kulkarni and Prithvi Shaw warmed up for the upcoming Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season in style. The duo forged a dominating double-century partnership for the opening wicket against the 42-time champions Mumbai on Tuesday at the MCA Stadium in Gahunje, Pune, on October 7.

Prithvi Shaw, Arshin Kulkarni Forge Remarkable Opening Stand

The duo of Prithvi and Arshin complemented each other perfectly, rotating strike and keeping the scorecard ticking. Maharashtra raced to a run-a-ball fifty, with both scoring at almost an equal rate. All-rounder Shivam Dube slowed things, raising hopes for a breakthrough. Dube bowled two maiden overs on the trot, but the runs continued to flow freely from the other end. Maharashtra crossed the 100-run mark during the 19th over as the openers set the game upfront for their side. They converted the start into a double-century partnership off just 38.1 overs, with both batters notching up their tons.

The Mumbai bowlers looked frustrated as nothing seemed to be working for them at the moment. They have tried six bowling options, but none have managed to build pressure on both batters.

Their 241-run unbeaten opening stand (at the time of writing) gave a perfect launchpad and raised hopes for an incredible season. The knocks will also help both batters individually, as Shaw aims to reignite his India career after a prolonged layoff and Kulkarni continues his progress to establish himself as another promising pace bowling all-rounder.

ALSO READ:

Prithvi Shaw Hopes for Redemption, Arshin Kulkarni Continues His Rise

Although Prithvi is usually expected to be the aggressor at the crease, it was Arshin Kulkarni who actually stole the show. Arshin, who represents Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL, starred with a blistering century on the opening day. Arshin raced to his fifty off just 44 balls, which included 11 fours. That’s 44 runs out of 50. He quickly converted it into a century, reaching the milestone with a boundary off the 95th ball of his knock, laced with 19 fours and a six. His knock featured eye-catching cover drives and powerful strokes, particularly down the ground. He particularly took Shardul Thakur under the radar as the bowler conceded 59 runs off his six overs.

The right-hander reached to 150-run mark off just 122 balls in style, with a six over the bowler’s head. It needed just 27 balls more to add another fifty runs to his tally.

Shaw, at the other end, very unlike his character, played second fiddle to Arshin. Shaw, who switched to Maharashtra after being dropped from Mumbai’s squad last year, carried the momentum from the Buchi Babu invitational tournament and looked in good touch. The right-hander dictated the terms early on, but then took his time. Shaw, at one stage, was batting on 23 off 22 balls, but slowed down later as he brought up his half-century off 84 balls. It was the perfect masterclass of a nice blend of discipline, aggression, and flair.

While Arshin continued to dominate from the other end, Shaw slowly and steadily brought up his first Ranji Trophy hundred while playing for Maharashtra, promising a good domestic season. He reached his hundred off 140 balls.

At the time of writing this report, Maharashtra scored 252 at the loss of 0 wickets. Shaw (100) and Arshin (150) were unbeaten on the crease.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.