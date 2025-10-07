Karnataka Squad for Ranji Trophy 2025/26: Karun Nair Returns, Mumbai Indians, CSK Stars Included in a Star-Studded Lineup

They will begin their campaign with a fixture against Saurashtra on Wednesday (October 15).

Karnataka have named their squad for the opening round of the Ranji Trophy 2025/26 season, with several IPL stars featuring. They will begin their campaign with a fixture against Saurashtra on Wednesday (October 15).

Mayank Agarwal will lead the group again, while Karun Nair has returned after playing for Vidarbha for a couple of seasons. Selectors ignored Nair for the last two editions, which forced him to switch to Vidarbha, where he scored big runs across formats and helped them clinch the Ranji Trophy last season and Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024/25 final.

💯 for Karun Nair 👏



A splendid knock on the big stage under pressure 💪



It's his 9⃣th 1⃣0⃣0⃣ in all formats combined this season, and the celebration says it all👌🙌#RanjiTrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBank | #Final



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/up5GVaflpp pic.twitter.com/9MvZSHKKMY — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) March 1, 2025

His tremendous run opened the door for his national selection before being dropped again from the West Indies series, and a fresh season will present another opportunity to press a case for his return. Other notable names include Ravichandran Smaran, who was Karnataka’s leading run-scorer last season, K.L. Shrijith, and Shreyas Gopal.

Smaran accumulated 516 runs at an average of 64.50 in 10 outings, comprising two centuries. Shrijith, bought by the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL 2025 auction, didn’t get many chances last season but is expected to be their primary wicketkeeper-batter this time around.

Abhinav Manohar and Vyshak Vijaykumar included; Prasidh Krishna and KL Rahul not considered

Other experienced players in the squad include Abhinav Manohar and Vyshak Vijaykumar, both of whom have been around the setup for a while now. Manohar didn’t play all games and was mostly underwhelming, and this season will present an opportunity to stamp his red-ball authority after impressing in white-ball cricket.

ALSO READ:

Fresh names include the wicketkeeper-batter Kruthik Krishna and left-arm spinner Shikhar Shetty. Both were impressive in the recently concluded Dr (Capt.) K. Thimmappiah Memorial Tournament, as Krishna scored 349 runs at an average of 49.86 in five matches, with four half-centuries, while Shikhar took 20 wickets at 18.50 runs apiece in three outings.

Another interesting name is the off-spinner Mohsin Khan, who took seven wickets at an average of 30.28 in two innings last season. With an experienced Gopal already at the helm, Karnataka have better spin stocks than the previous edition – thanks to the inclusion of Mohsin and Shikhar, who bring variety to the attack.

Meanwhile, India-bound players such as Prasidh Krishna, KL Rahul, and Devdutt Padikkal were not considered due to their national commitments, given that the first game starts midway through the second West Indies Test. However, they have been named in probables and can be part of the XI later in the season whenever they are available.

Karnataka fixtures for Ranji Trophy 2025/26

Saurashtra vs Karnataka: October 15-18, 2025, Rajkot

Karnataka vs Goa: October 25-28, 2025, Shimoga

Kerala vs Karnataka: November 01-04, 2025, Mangalapuram

Maharashtra vs Karnataka: November 08-11, 2025, Nasik

Karnataka vs Chandigarh: November 16-19, 2025, Hubballi

Karnataka vs Madhya Pradesh: January 22-25, 2026, Bengaluru

Punjab vs Karnataka: January 29-February 01, 2026, New Chandigarh

Karnataka squad for Ranji Trophy 2025/26

Mayank Agarwal (captain), Karun Nair, R. Smaran, K.L. Shrijith (wk), K.V. Aneesh, Abhinav Manohar, Nikin Jose, V. Vyshak, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shreyas Gopal, Kruthik Krishna (wk), Shikhar Shetty, Mohsin Khan, Abhilash Shetty, M. Venkatesh

Notable Inclusions: Kruthik Krishna and Shikhar Shetty

Kruthik Krishna and Shikhar Shetty Returns: Karun Nair and M. Venkatesh

Karun Nair and M. Venkatesh Key Exclusions: Manish Pandey and Hardik Raj

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.