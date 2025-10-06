Mumbai Squad For Ranji Trophy 2026 Season: Who Will Be The New Captain After Ajinkya Rahane?

The Ranji Trophy 2025/26 will commence from October 15.

The 91st edition of the Ranji Trophy is set to be played from October 15. As usual, teams will be on the lookout for their best combinations and preparations for the seasons will be in full swing. Having said that, there is a very important question in front of the Mumbai squad. Ajinkya Rahane, who was their skipper for the last season will not be holding the position after he stepped down.

After this news came to the fore, all the attention shifted to Shreyas Iyer. However, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper will not be featuring in the upcoming Ranji Trophy season, as he has opted to take a break from red-ball cricket. With this, the question of leadership is one of the most vital decisions to make for the 42-time Ranji champions.

The Mumbai side is set to feature in a practice match against Maharashtra from October 7. The match will be played in the three-day format, and has been arranged to get the teams prepared for the main tournament starting in just more than a week’s time. To add to that, Mumbai will be playing against Prithvi Shaw, who made his Ranji debut for their side.

Who Will Lead In the Mumbai Squad?

Ajinkya Rahane led the Mumbai squad in the last season, but stepped down from the post recently to groom his successors into the role. Though Shreyas Iyer could have been the next option, him not being available will bring Shardul Thakur into the limelight. The all-rounder is expected to lead the Mumbai squad in the practice match against Maharashtra.

The Mumbai squad for the Ranji season starting October 15 will be announced by October 10 or 11 after the completion of the practice match. Having said that, a lot is not expected to change from the team which will feature in the practice match.

The team for the practice match looks very balanced, with performers like Musheer Khan bringing stability to the middle-order. Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian and Shardul Thakur will provide solidarity to the middle-order and lower order. One advantage that these players bring to the table is their ability to be equally good with bat and ball.

Along with Shardul, Tushar Deshpande will be leading the fast bowling department. Shivam Dube would be the batting all-rounder in the side, and will also be an attacking option for the team to push through the sluggish phases. Having said that, there would be serious concerns over his availability due to India’s T20I plans in the build-up to the T20 World Cup 2026.

ALSO READ:

Mumbai’s Squad For the Three-day Practice Match

Shardul Thakur, Musheer Khan, Akhil Herwadkar, Suved Parkar, Siddhesh Lad, Shivam Dube, Akash Anand, Hardik Tamore, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Himanshu Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Irfan Umair, Sylvester D’Souza, Royston Dias.

The 42-time champions are placed in Group D, and will play their first fixture of the season against Jammu & Kashmir from October 15. The other teams which will compete alongside Mumbai in Group D are Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Pondicherry, Delhi and Hyderabad.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.