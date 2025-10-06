4 Tons In 5 Innings! Tazmin Brits Continues Stellar Form With a Terrific 101 Against New Zealand In Women’s World Cup 2025

The right-hander took South Africa towards victory in their second fixture.

If we choose not to consider the last innings against England, we can conclude that Tazmin Brits cannot put a foot wrong at the moment. The 34-year-old South African is on a hundred-making spree, with as many as four hundreds in her last five ODIs – the most recent of which came against New Zealand in Indore. With this, she became the first Women’s player to score five ODI centuries in a year.

For someone who was a Javelin thrower, certainly good enough to win the Gold medal at the World Youth Championships in 2007, this was quite some turnaround. She was also in contention to be selected for the 2012 Olympic Games, but a road accident left her reeling for the next two months. It marked the end of that career, but little did she know – it was a start of another one.

To put facts straight, Brits took four years to bring up her maiden ODI hundred. She was able to get to the milestone after consistent performances at the domestic level. Since then, the right-handed opening batter has been on a run-scoring spree. She has scored four centuries in her last five ODI innings, cementing a place in the South African setup.

Centuries for South Africa at the Women’s ODI World Cup:

Player Score Opponent Linda Olivier 101* Ireland, 2000 Marizanne Kapp 102* Pakistan, 2013 𝗧𝗮𝘇𝗺𝗶𝗻 𝗕𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘀 101 New Zealand, 2025

Tazmin Brits: South Africa’s Run-machine

What has been special about Tazmin Brits is her ability to score runs at an amazing strike-rate. All of her centuries have come at a strike-rate of more than a 100, which indicates her intent. She was bowled by Linsey Smith in the last match against England, to the ball which came in and crashed onto the stumps. However, there has been an attempt to play a lot freely against spin against the Kiwis.

The South Africans seemed to have done their homework after the horrendous show against England. They gave away three wickets to Smith in four of her overs. The Proteas’ ability to play spin was certainly tested in their world cup opener, and they seem to have found an answer. Her partnership with Sune Luus took South Africa home comfortably.

Though Brits looks more inclined towards the leg-side while taking stance, her hand-eye co-ordination helps her to maintain the balance to hit through the line. Moreover, she is a force to reckon with on the leg-side, and can tonk bowlers for fun. The only trick that the opponents use against her are deliveries which come angling in, as she tends to get caught in the crease.

In 41 ODIs in her career for the Proteas, Tazmin Brits has scored 1525 runs with seven centuries and two fifties. To add to that, her average has been almost nearing 40. South Africa will hope that she carries her form into upcoming games in the tournament.

