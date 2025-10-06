Kwena Maphaka Could Miss Pakistan T20Is After Injury Scare in Domestic First-Class Match

He was South Africa’s leading wicket-taker in their last T20I series.

South Africa has suffered a major injury scare ahead of the white-ball series against Pakistan and in the build-up to the T20 World Cup 2026. Rising star Kwena Maphaka is being assessed for an injury he sustained during a domestic first-class match.

The Proteas are scheduled to play a one-off T20I match against the minnows Namibia on October 11, to inaugurate the new stadium in Windhoek. The match takes place the day before the Test side begins their World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle for title defence in Pakistan. The Pakistan tour includes three T20Is and as many ODIs.

South Africa Face Injury Scare Ahead of Pakistan Tour

Kwena Maphaka was playing in the four-day match for the Lions last week, when he experienced hamstring discomfort after bowling 5.5 overs in the first innings. The left-arm pacer was taken for a scan, which revealed no major damage. He returned to the field and took the new ball in the second innings. The pacer made a crucial contribution, claiming three wickets in his 10-over spell, leading the Lions to a dominant win against Western Province. However, he will reportedly have a precautionary MRI to confirm his fitness ahead of the busy upcoming season.

The 19-year-old pacer has been named in the one-off T20I and the white-ball squads for the Pakistan tour. Notably, Maphaka emerged as the leading wicket-taker during South Africa’s last T20I series against Australia Down Under. He took nine wickets in just three innings, including a four-wicket haul, averaging a staggering 12.55, though he was a bit expensive.

Kwena Mphaka – A Future Star in Making

The 19-year-old Kwena Maphaka, who came to the limelight during the Under-19 World Cup last year, is the future of South African cricket. There have been discussions about giving him more time in the domestic circuit, particularly the four-day competition, to expose him to different situations of the game.

The southpaw has featured for South Africa, having already played sixteen white-ball matches and two Tests. He is now expected to be a key part of South Africa’s away season over the next few months, which includes tours of Pakistan and India and the highly anticipated T20 World Cup next year.

Notably, Kwena Maphaka was signed by Durban’s Super Giants for the fourth season of the SA20. He also made his IPL debut for the Mumbai Indians, even before representing his national side.

South Africa’s WTC defence will start with a two-match Test series in Pakistan, slated from October 12 and 20. The T20I series will follow on October 28, 31, and November 1, while the ODI games will take place on November 4, 6, and 8.

