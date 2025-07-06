WTC Points Table: Updated World Test Championship Standings After ENG vs IND 2nd Test

India end Edgbaston drought with record win, climb up the WTC Points Table

India registered a thumping 337-run victory over England in the second Test at Edgbaston to level the five-match series 1-1. This result had a significant impact on the WTC Points Table, with India climbing up the standings in the ongoing WTC 2025-27 cycle. It was also India’s first-ever Test win at Edgbaston, ending an eight-match winless streak at the venue.

ENG vs IND 2nd Test Pushes India Onto WTC 2025-27 Points Table

India bounced back in emphatic fashion in the second Test at Edgbaston, thrashing England by 337 runs to level the five-match series 1-1. This was India's first-ever Test win at Edgbaston and marked a crucial result in the broader context of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27.

Led by Shubman Gill, who scored a magnificent 269 in the first innings and followed it up with 161 in the second, India posted huge totals of 587 and 427/6 declared. England, despite Jamie Smith’s twin fifties (184* and 88), were bowled out for 407 and 271, falling well short of the record 608-run target.

The game also marked the arrival of Akash Deep, who took 10 wickets in the match (4/88 & 6/99), becoming only the second Indian bowler to take a 10-wicket haul in a Test in England after Chetan Sharma in 1986. Mohammed Siraj and Washington Sundar chipped in with vital contributions to ensure a dominant all-round performance.

Where is India in the WTC Points Table?

After their thumping 337-run win against England in the second Test at Edgbaston, India are now 4th in the WTC Points Table with 12 points and a Points Percentage (PCT) of 50.00%. They are tied on points with England but sit below due to decimal differences in percentage points. This win helped India bounce back in the series and boost their position early in the WTC 2025-27 cycle.

Updated WTC Points Table After ENG vs IND 2nd Test

India’s dominant performance in Birmingham sees them join England on 12 points, though both trail Australia in the early World Test Championship standings. Here’s how the Updated WTC Points Table looks after the Edgbaston Test:

POS TEAM PLAYED WON LOST DRAW DED POINTS PCT 1 AUS 1 1 0 0 0 12 100.00 2 SL 2 1 0 1 0 16 66.67 3 ENG 2 1 1 0 0 12 50.00 4 IND 2 1 1 0 0 12 50.00 5 BAN 2 0 1 1 0 4 16.67 6 WI 1 0 1 0 0 0 0.00 7 NZ 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 8 PAK 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 9 SA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00

WTC 2025-27 Points System

The World Test Championship continues to follow its existing structure:

12 points for a win

6 points for a tie

4 points for a draw

0 points for a loss

Over-rate penalties apply

The use of PCT ensures fair standings despite differing numbers of matches played per team.

WTC 2025-27 Schedule: India’s Campaign

India began their WTC 2025-27 schedule with a tough away series in England. Here’s how their Test assignment is shaping up:

🏴 England (5 Tests, Away) – June to August 2025

– June to August 2025 🏠 West Indies (2 Tests, Home) – October 2025

– October 2025 🏠 South Africa (2 Tests, Home) – November-December 2025

– November-December 2025 🇱🇰 Sri Lanka (2 Tests, Away) – 2026

– 2026 🇳🇿 New Zealand (2 Tests, Away) – 2026

– 2026 🇦🇺 Australia (5 Tests, Home) – Jan-Feb 2027

The final stretch at home against Australia could prove decisive for India’s spot in the WTC 2027 Final.

When and Where is the WTC 2027 Final?

The WTC 2027 Final is tentatively scheduled for June 2027, likely at Lord’s, London. Official confirmation on date and venue is awaited.

Can India Reach the WTC 2027 Final?

Yes, India are very much in contention to reach the WTC 2027 Final, scheduled tentatively for June 2027 at Lord’s. With 16 more Tests left in their campaign—including home series against West Indies, South Africa, and Australia—India have a favourable schedule ahead. If they continue to win at home and perform decently in away tours to New Zealand and Sri Lanka, they can improve their PCT significantly and push for a top-two finish.

Australia lead the WTC Points Table but face tough away tours.

lead the but face tough away tours. India have a big opportunity at home with six Tests lined up.

have a big opportunity at home with six Tests lined up. England, despite the Edgbaston loss, remain strong contenders with more matches scheduled than most.

Keep track of all the action, results, and standings in the WTC Points Table as the race to Lord’s heats up.

