News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar Reveals Reason for Dropping Karun Nair in IND vs WI Tests
indian-cricket-team

Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar Reveals Reason for Dropping Karun Nair in IND vs WI Tests

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: September 25, 2025
3 min read
Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar Reveals Reason for Dropping Karun Nair in IND vs WI Tests

The Indian squad for the upcoming two-match home Test series against West Indies from October 2 was announced earlier today. Notably, Karun Nair, who made a comeback to the national team after eight years during the England Test series earlier in May, have been left out of the side that will host the Windies.

After piling up runs in domestic cricket, Nair made his India return but wasn’t exactly impressive. The 33-year-old could manage only 205 runs in four Tests in England at an average of 25.62.

Although he managed to score a half-century in his last Test at The Oval, chief selector Ajit Agarkar revealed that the management expected more from the middle-order batter. It can thus be presumed as the end of the road for the batting veteran in national colours.

Speaking at the press conference for India’s squad announcement, Agarkar said justifying Karun’s exclusion,

“We had expected more from Karun Nair. It can’t just be about one innings. Devdutt Padikkal offers more. We would like to give 15-20 chances to everyone, but it’s not possible in these circumstances.”

ALSO READ:

Devdutt Padikkal to replace Karun Nair in middle-order

Karnataka’s Devdutt Padikkal, who has played two Tests so far, has earned a recall after missing a chance for selection during the England series due to injury. He made his debut during the England tour of India in early 2024 and scored a fifty in his maiden outing. He got another chance during the Border Gavaskar Trohpy in November last year but could manage scores of 0 and 25.

However, he has been in a purple patch of late and has been rewarded with a spot in the Test side. After a decent IPL 2025, the youngster emerged as the top run-scorer of the Maharaja T20 trophy with 449 runs in 12 matches, averaging 40.82, at a strike rate of 154.83.

In red ball cricket too, he has looked in good touch. He hit a fifty in the Duleep Trophy semifinal playing for the South Zone and then continued his impressive form in first of the two unofficial Tests against Australia A, registering a stellar 150.

With Sai Sudharsan ideally expected to continue at the No.3 spot, Padikkal is likely to be slotted in the No.5 or No.6 position where Karun Nair played against England.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Ajit Agarkar
Devdutt Padikkal
IND vs WI
Karun Nair
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

Abhishek Sharma Yashasvi Jaiswal India squad

Why Was Abhishek Sharma Picked Over Yashasvi Jaiswal In India A ODI Squad For Australia A Series?

India A are hosting Australia A for two Tests and three one-day matches.
4:41 pm
Disha Asrani
Why Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Should Have Played for India A Against Australia A

Why Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Should Have Played for India A Against Australia A

Their last appearance for India was in the Champions Trophy 2025.
3:59 pm
Sagar Paul
4 Major Omissions From India Test Squad for West Indies Series.

4 Major Omissions From India Test Squad for West Indies Series

The team has a few notable omissions.
2:54 pm
Darpan Jain
Why Sarfaraz Khan Missed Out of India Squad for West Indies Series.

Why Sarfaraz Khan Missed Out of India Squad for West Indies Series

Sarfaraz Khan has not been selected for the West Indies series.
1:53 pm
Darpan Jain
India Test squad vs West Indies Shubman Gill Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja Appointed Vice-Captain in India Test Squad vs West Indies, Rishabh Pant Left Out

India will play two Tests against the West Indies in October.
1:55 pm
Amogh Bodas
India Confirm Second Line of ODI Batters; Back-Up Opening and Middle-Order Spots Up for Grabs in Australia A Series.

India Confirm Second Line of ODI Batters; Back-Up Opening and Middle-Order Spots Up for Grabs in Australia A Series

India will particularly focus on finding backups for the opener and middle-order bats.
12:49 pm
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.