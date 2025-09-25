India Confirm Second Line of ODI Batters; Back-Up Opening and Middle-Order Spots Up for Grabs in Australia A Series.

India will particularly focus on finding backups for the opener and middle-order bats.

Despite transition and changes in the other two formats, India have a settled core in ODIs, with most players doing their jobs. The batting lineup is particularly complete, with no room for new players in a full-strength XI. Still, a transition will happen sooner or later, even in this format, and the management is preparing for it.

The India A squad announced for the three-match one-day series against Australia A indicates what to expect when old guards leave. Rewarding players on the back of other format heroics has always been prevalent, and this squad suggests the same. In the current setup, India will particularly focus on finding backups for the opener and middle-order bats.

What are the options for a backup opener in India?

Rohit Sharma has expressed his willingness to continue in the ODI format, but with age not on his side, his runs can dry up at any moment. He has worked on his fitness, but at 38, batters start showing signs of regression. Then, the focus will be on the World Cup 2027, where Rohit’s spot is far from sealed.

The squad includes Abhishek Sharma, who has gone high in the pecking order after his T20I exploits. His inclusion suggests the team can fast-track him to the ODI setup soon, even though they have Yashasvi Jaiswal as another option. The approach has been to maximise the powerplay, something Rohit has done since 2023, and Abhishek can do the same.

There’s also a significant improvement in his expertise against pacers, as visible in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. While Abhishek can still find issues against hard lengths at high pace, his overall range hitting has definitely widened, and he can easily counter non-short-length and off-pace deliveries. His List A average of 35.33 will surely surge after recent improvements, and his quality is clearly a notch higher than most others vying for the opening slot.

What are the other options?

Among those selected, Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, and Abishek Porel are other batters who can open the innings. Prabhsimran is a well-settled opener in List A cricket for Punjab and has found ample success alongside his partner, Abhishek Sharma. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025, he was the fourth-leading run-getter and the highest for his team, with 498 runs at an average of 83 and a strike rate of 128.68 in eight outings, including three centuries.

He is equally destructive in the powerplay and can provide brisk starts, as his strike rate suggests. Overall, Prabhsimran has struck at 106.21 in his List A career. Not at this stage, but performances for India A will definitely bring him into contention, especially since he also provides an additional wicketkeeping option.

Other options: Priyansh Arya and Abishek Porel are other names looking to rise as a batter. Porel also enjoyed a fine Vijay Hazare Trophy, averaging 52.83 and striking at 106.02 in seven innings. Meanwhile, Arya has only been selected for the first game before Abhishek returns, but his inclusion indicates that IPL performances have impressed selectors despite only seven-match List A career.

Who are the middle-order batters in contention

Among those selected for India A, Riyan Parag has a real shot at making it to the ODI team. The management likes multi-skilled players, and Riyan offers plenty with both bat and ball. He is among the finest pace-hitters in the country, making him naturally suited for the middle or lower middle-order role.

Meanwhile, his bowling is more than accurate. He has a few tricks, such as using round-arm or changing angles, to keep himself in the game and give a few overs regularly. He has already made his ODI debut and can be one of the backups on that Australia tour.

Another interesting promotion is of Tilak Varma as vice-captain, suggesting management sees him in a leadership role. He was also the captain of South Zone in the Duleep Trophy 2025. He has been around the ODI setup for a while now and played four matches.

In the current pecking order, Rishabh Pant might be ahead, but this management has shown a liking for valuing form over order. Tilak has already been part of the T20I team and might be in contention for the Australia tour. That he brings an LHB dimension works in his favour, given the emphasis on maintaining this combination in white-ball cricket.

Tilak also provides some bowling value. His bowling is not as good as Parag’s, but the investment is worth it. There is no immediate requirement anyway, and he will only improve from here on.

Ayush Badoni and Suryansh Shedge are other middle and lower middle-order batters in the squad. However, they are not close to the national setup and will only get exposure from this rubber. For now, Parag and Tilak are solid contenders to be long-term picks in the ODI format.

India A Squad for the One Day Matches Against Australia

India A squad for 1st one-day match: Shreyas Iyer (C), Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (WK), Priyansh Arya, Simarjeet Singh.

For 2nd and 3rd one-day matches: Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (WK), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh.

