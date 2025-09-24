Shocking Stat On India Revealed After Shivam Dube, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson Fumble in IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025

The Indian team absolutely outclassed Bangladesh in their Super Four match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, registering a dominating 41-run win. In the process, the Men in Blue have guaranteed their berth in the final of the continental tournament.

Although the Suryakumar Yadav-led side extended their unbeaten run to five games in this edition of the Asia Cup, a major weakness of the team got exposed once again. Typically not the best fielding side, India registered a shocking stat where they dropped a total of 12 catches in the tournament – the most in the tournament’s history with a catching efficiency of 67.5%. It’s even worse than Hong Kong, China, who are second on the list with 11.

Out of those 12 missed chances, five happened against Bangladesh tonight, while four was against Pakistan in the previous game.

To give context to India’s errors in the department, Saif Hassan, who was the top-scorer for Bangladesh in the match with a 51-ball 69, was awarded as many as four lifelines. He was dropped on scores of 40, 65, 66, 69 by Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma respectively. Later, Nassum Ahmed was also dropped by Kuldeep Yadav in the 20th over.

Going into the business end of the tournament, India will need to find a way to minimise such instances, so as to avoid suffering any considerable damage.

Explosive India opener Abhishek Sharma once again looked on course for a century after missing it in the last game against Pakistan. After a 39-ball 74 against the Men in Green, he slammed a 37-ball 75 against Bangladesh today before being forced to walk back to the dugout after an unfortunate runout.

Abhishek’s carbage set the stage for a late flourish but the Bangladesh bowlers put up a strong fightback in the back end of the innings to restrict India to 168/6 in 20 overs.

Coming to the chase, Bangladesh couldn’t capitalise on the momentum and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Opener Saif Hassan tried his best to keep hopes alive with a 51-ball 69 but India’s spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy operated in tandem to share five wickets between them and bundled out the opposition for 127 in 19.3 overs.

