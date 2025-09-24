News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Shocking Stat On India Revealed After Shivam Dube, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson Fumble in IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025
indian-cricket-team

Shocking Stat On India Revealed After Shivam Dube, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson Fumble in IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: September 25, 2025
3 min read
Shocking Stat On India Revealed After Shivam Dube, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson Fumble in IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025

The Indian team absolutely outclassed Bangladesh in their Super Four match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, registering a dominating 41-run win. In the process, the Men in Blue have guaranteed their berth in the final of the continental tournament.

Although the Suryakumar Yadav-led side extended their unbeaten run to five games in this edition of the Asia Cup, a major weakness of the team got exposed once again. Typically not the best fielding side, India registered a shocking stat where they dropped a total of 12 catches in the tournament – the most in the tournament’s history with a catching efficiency of 67.5%. It’s even worse than Hong Kong, China, who are second on the list with 11.

Out of those 12 missed chances, five happened against Bangladesh tonight, while four was against Pakistan in the previous game.

To give context to India’s errors in the department, Saif Hassan, who was the top-scorer for Bangladesh in the match with a 51-ball 69, was awarded as many as four lifelines. He was dropped on scores of 40, 65, 66, 69 by Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma respectively. Later, Nassum Ahmed was also dropped by Kuldeep Yadav in the 20th over.

Going into the business end of the tournament, India will need to find a way to minimise such instances, so as to avoid suffering any considerable damage.

ALSO READ:

Abhishek Sharma dazzles again before spin twin Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav weave magic

Explosive India opener Abhishek Sharma once again looked on course for a century after missing it in the last game against Pakistan. After a 39-ball 74 against the Men in Green, he slammed a 37-ball 75 against Bangladesh today before being forced to walk back to the dugout after an unfortunate runout.

Abhishek’s carbage set the stage for a late flourish but the Bangladesh bowlers put up a strong fightback in the back end of the innings to restrict India to 168/6 in 20 overs.

Coming to the chase, Bangladesh couldn’t capitalise on the momentum and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Opener Saif Hassan tried his best to keep hopes alive with a 51-ball 69 but India’s spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy operated in tandem to share five wickets between them and bundled out the opposition for 127 in 19.3 overs.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Abhishek Sharma
Asia Cup 2025
IND vs BAN
Sanju Samson
Shivam Dube
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

Kuldeep Yadav Confirms Top Spinner Status As India Enter Asia Cup 2025 Final; Key Highlights From BAN vs IND In Asia Cup 2025 Super 4s Clash

Kuldeep Yadav Confirms Top Spinner Status As India Enter Asia Cup 2025 Final; Key Highlights From BAN vs IND In Asia Cup 2025 Super 4s Clash

India won their fifth consecutive match in the Asia Cup 2025.
11:42 pm
Amogh Bodas
What Has Happened to Suryakumar Yadav? Analysing India T20I Skipper’s Downfall Amidst Asia Cup 2025 Struggles

What Has Happened to Suryakumar Yadav? Analysing India T20I Skipper’s Downfall Amidst Asia Cup 2025 Struggles

12:06 am
Chandra Moulee Das
Why Shivam Dube At No.3 Against Bangladesh Was a Good Move By India In Asia Cup 2025

Why Shivam Dube At No.3 Against Bangladesh Was a Good Move By India In Asia Cup 2025

The all-rounder walked in at No.3 for just the third time in his T20I career.
12:23 am
Amogh Bodas
A Mix-up Between India Captain Suryakumar Yadav And Abhishek Sharma Runs Out The Opener in IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025

Unfortunate Mix-up With Suryakumar Yadav Forces In-form Abhishek Sharma to Depart After Fiery 75(37) in IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 [WATCH]

With this smashing innings, the batter also joined an elite list of Indian players.
10:30 pm
Sreejita Sen
Arshdeep Singh India Playing XI IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025

Why Is Arshdeep Singh Not Included in India Playing XI for BAN vs IND Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Clash?

India are unbeaten so far in the Asia Cup 2025.
9:43 pm
Disha Asrani
Abhishek Sharma India ODIs

Is Abhishek Sharma Ready to Step Up to ODIs for India?

He is the highest run-getter in the ongoing Asia Cup.
9:55 pm
Disha Asrani
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.