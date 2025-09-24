Why Shivam Dube At No.3 Against Bangladesh Was a Good Move By India In Asia Cup 2025

The all-rounder walked in at No.3 for just the third time in his T20I career.

A batter walking out to bat at No.3 after the score at 77/1 in 6.3 overs usually does so with a lot of expectations. From a long time in history, the No.3 spot has been taken up by legends of the game. But sometimes, even if the decision does not work out, it is important to notice the intention behind the decision being made. Shivam Dube walked out at No.3 for India against Bangladesh, and there were a few eyebrows raised.

Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bowl first against the Men in Blue. Skipper Litton Das was ruled out of the game with a side strain. As a result, Jaker Ali led the side. The Tigers went inro the game with four changes to their playing XI. On the other hand, the Indians went in with the same XI. After a fantastic performance against arch-rivals Pakistan, a change in their playing XII would have been the last thing on their minds.

Having said that, the Indians mixed their batting order completely against Bangladesh in the second match of the Super 4s. After Shivam Dube walked in at No.3, Sanju Samson did not come out to bat before No.8. Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate spoke in the press conference about No.5 being the right choice for Samson. But he was held back in this game. Whether India intend to use him as a finisher in the long term would be an interesting question.

Why Shivam Dube At No.3 Was a Good Move By India

First things first, Shivam Dube scored just two runs off three deliveries. He had to walk back to the pavilion after being dismissed by Rishad Hossain. But there was some thought process behind sending him out at No.3. And that is why it was a good ploy by the Men in Blue. Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill provided India with a brisk start, as they are known to do on most occasions. India scored 72 runs in the powerplay.

The other options that India had apart from Shivam Dube were Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav. The skipper himself was not in great form in the tournament, so it would not have been a wise decision for him to come out. Moreover, Samson and Tilak are both good hitters against fast bowling and can struggle a bit against the slower ones. However, Dube’s exploits against spin-bowling were known.

Another factor that the management would have considered is the counter-strategy from Bangladesh after the powerplay. The general idea after the powerplay from any team is to slow the game down by going towards the spinners. If Bangladesh would have done that, which they did, Dube would have been in a great position to take them to the cleaners.

On the other hand, if Jaker Ali would have read the idea behind India’s decision and held his main spinners back for the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, he would have been forced to bring his part-timers on. He did that too, bringing in Saif Hassan for two overs. He bowled beautifully to concede just seven runs in his two overs. Duve was sent back trying to attack Rishad Hossain, but ended up holing the ball out to long-on instead.

