CSK Batting Talent Impresses With the Ball, Takes Three Wickets in Four Overs To Help IND U19 Win Australia ODI Series

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batting talent Ayush Mhatre, who is also the captain of the India U19 team, impressed with the ball to help his side take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series against Australia U19.

The 18-year-old right-hander took three wickets in four overs, clearing the Aussie tail as India won the ODI series with a match left. After the 50-over leg, the teams will lock horns in two multi-day games as well.

Mhatre, however, has been having a tough time with the bat, scoring 0(2) and 6(10) in the two games so far. Prior to this during the England tour in July as well, the youngster struggled in the format, scoring only 27 runs in four outings at a forgettable average of 6.75.

Primarily a batter, he has some experience bowling in FC and List A cricket with seven wickets to his name, and he would thus be glad that he could use the skillset to step up and contribute.

CSK signed the Mumbai batter as a replacement for skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad during the IPL 2025 season for INR 30 lakhs.

Ayush capitalised on the opportunity and was one of the few positives in an otherwise lacklustre campaign for CSK where they finished at the bottom of the points table with just four wins from 14 matches. He enjoyed a stellar season, scoring 240 runs in seven games and would have also had a century in his maiden season, but missed it narrowly with a highest score of 94. He averaged close to 35 while hitting the ball at a blazing rate of 188.97.

While his debut IPL season might have been promising, his recent form might be a concern especially with the IPL 2026 auction lined up later this year. Mhatre will hope to make amends in the remaining games and then continue the momentum in domestic cricket to make the call easier for CSK.

The five-time champions will also be inclined to give Ayush a long rope given his impressive debut and promising talent and are likely to name his as a possible retention for next season.

