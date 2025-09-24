India T20I Star To Get ODI Call-Up for Australia Series After Asia Cup 2025 Heroics

Amidst speculation of India’s squad announcement for the two-match home Test series against West Indies, it is understood India T20I opener Abhishek Sharma is in contention for a spot in the ODI team after his audacious batting show in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 according to TOI. After the continental tournament, India’s next white-ball assignment will be a tour of Australia, starting from October 19, where the teams will lock horns in three ODIs followed by five T20Is.

And Abhishek, who is already a mainstay in the squad for the shortest format, will now be gunning to consolidate his place in the 50-over setup if given the chance.

The 25-year-old is currently the top run-scorer in the Asia Cup, with 173 runs in four outings at an average of 43.25. However, the most impressive part is his blazing strike rate of 208.43, of which he gave a testament during the recent Super Four clash against Pakistan with a fearless 39-ball 74.

Who will Abhishek Sharma replace at the top?

Given the form Abhishek has been in, it would be unjust to not give him a break in ODIs. If that happens, the bigger question will be who he is going to replace in the XI.

Since, Shubman Gill is a guaranteed starter as he is seen as the future all-format leader, Abhishek Sharma would replace either Rohit Sharma or Yashasvi Jaiswal.

If he replaces Rohit, it would indicate the end of the road for one of India’s greatest batting stalwarts. On the other hand, Jaiswal, who made his 50-over debut earlier this year against England would see himself out of reckoning.

The upcoming Australia series will give a clearer picture of which way the management is thinking, especially with the 2027 ODI World Cup lined up. Even if current skipper Rohit Sharma is persisted with for the tour of Australia, Abhishek could still be added in the squad as a reserve opener.

To boost Abhishek’s case for an opening spot in the ODIs – firstly he shares a partnership with Gill which have reflected in the Asia Cup as well, having played together since age-group cricket and now it can flourish in another format too. Along with that, Abhishek is a handy option with the ball with his left-arm spin which Gambhir likes, a skillset that neither Rohit or Yashasvi possess.

