Will Jasprit Bumrah Play in West Indies Test Series? India Coach Shares Update Amid Workload Management

The squad for two Tests against West Indies, starting October 2, is expected to be announced tomorrow (September 24).

The workload management of India pacer Jasprit Bumrah became a hot topic for cricket fans and pundits alike during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The ace spearhead played three out of five Tests and returned as India’s second-highest wicket-taker with 14 scalps, including two five-wicket hauls. After the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, India are set to play two Tests at home against the West Indies.

Will Jasprit Bumrah Play in West Indies Test Series?

Indian fans must be ecstatic to know that the fast bowler will continue to play the upcoming Tests in Ahmedabad and Delhi. This was clarified by assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate ahead of India’s Super Four clash against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2025.

He quoted, “It is unlikely that Bumrah will be rested. He is set to play the West Indies Tests. We’ve got important matches coming up, and it’s good for him to keep playing and get more match time.”

During the Manchester outing, the pacer conceded more than 100 runs for the first time in his Test career since 2018. However, Bumrah’s economy of 26 was still the best among the Indian bowlers, who went as high as 89.

Talking about the Test squad, it is unlikely that there might be too many changes from India’s last win at The Oval. Shubman Gill will continue to lead the side, with veterans like Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul in the squad. Dhruv Jurel would be the designated wicketkeeper, as Rishabh Pant is undergoing rehabilitation from the injuries he sustained in England.

Abhimanyu Easwaran might be added to the squad. The management would take a call between Karun Nair and Devdutt Padikkal. The latter has returned from his IPL injury and has been on song across formats. Moreover, Manav Suthar might be added to the mix. The 23-year-old completed 100 First-Class wickets with a fifer against Australia A in his 24th match.

Jasprit Bumrah’s Rare Day in Asia Cup 2025

Perish the thought that India doesn’t qualify for the Asia Cup 2025 Final. They will be playing three T20Is (Super Four clashes against Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and the summit clash) and starting a Test match in a span of 10 days.

In the ongoing tourney, the 31-year-old pacer has played three out of four matches and picked up three wickets. Citing the workload concerns, Doeschate shared that Bumrah is bowling about 20-25 overs in the nets, alongside the live matches.

In the recent Super Four clash against Pakistan, Bumrah’s economy shot to 11 for the first time in 13 T20Is. He returned wicketless while leaking 45 runs in Pakistan’s 171-run total. Overall, the Mumbai Indians pacer has the third-highest economy rate of 30+ among the Indian bowlers in the multi-national tournament.

