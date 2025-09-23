India Assistant Coach Reveals Plans For Sanju Samson Ahead of Super Four Clash Against Bangladesh In Asia Cup 2025

The wicketkeeper-batter has played in all the four fixtures till now.

Out of all the teams in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, India’s position seems to be the most sorted. The Men in Blue are yet to be beaten in the tournament, and are producing consistent performances in the tournament. After a clean sweep in the group stages, the Blues hammered arch-rivals Pakistan in the Super 4s too. The team is now set to lock horns with Bangladesh on Wednesday. However, the batting position of Sanju Samson is a constant question surrounding the Blues.

India’s assistant coach, Ryan ten Doeschate attended the press conference ahead of their Super 4s clash against Bangladesh. He spoke about a lot of aspects, including Shubman Gill’s role in the team and the atmosphere in the dressing room after the game against Pakistan.

Going a step further, ten Doeschate was asked about the batting position of Sanju Samson in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. He stated that the wicketkeeper-batter is still figuring a way to deal with the No.5 position. However, he also feels that Samson is best suited at the No.5 spot, and can create maximum value there.

“He is still figuring out how to go about that role. The wicket was a bit tired for that game. I think he is the best man for that role”, said Ryan ten Doeschate on Samson’s batting position.

Why Sanju Samson Is Batting Out Of Position

After the Asia Cup 2025 squad was announced, there were many eyebrows raised. Shubman Gill named as the vice-captain meant that there was a serious doubt about Sanju Samson’s position in the starting XI. Moreover, most of the fans did not think that Gill deserved a place in the shortest format, let alone being made the deputy. Samson was the second best opener for India in terms of strike-rate since the T20 World Cup in 2024.

Most of Samson’s runs have come at the opening spot. The wicketkeeper-batter from Kerala has been a menace while opening the batting for the Blues. In 46 matches, he has scored 930 runs at a strike-rate of almost 150. To add to that, Samson has a great technique which allows him to hit the ball on the up. This is the reason why he is able to score against pacers with absolute ease.

In the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, Samson has batted everywhere but the opening spot. In the last match against Pakistan, he was sent at No.5, and that is the spot the management is looking to seal for him. A very few fans thought Samson would make the playing XI, considering Jitesh Sharma’s performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL). But Samson started in the XI ahead of both Jitesh and Rinku Singh. He has not made a significant impact in the tournament so far, but is surely contributing to deepening India’s batting order.

