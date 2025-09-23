All-Rounder Earns Test Recall After Nearly Three Years, New Vice-Captain Named for England Ashes 2025 Squad

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), earlier today, announced a 16-member squad set to travel Down Under for the highly anticipated Ashes 2025-26 series, beginning later this year in November.

The core group remains the same with Ben Stokes leading from the front. The 34-year-old is, however, still recovering from the shoulder injury that kept him out of the final Test against India, but is believed to be ready for the Ashes opener on November 21.

The most surprising decision has been the inclusion of white-ball stalwart Will Jacks, who will be making a return to the Test setup after a nearly three-year gap. The all-rounder last played for the Three Lions in red-ball cricket back in December 2022 against Pakistan.

On the other hand, Chris Woakes, who suffered a dislocated shoulder during the five-Test India series earlier in July, have failed to make the cut. Matthew Potts have thus been included as a tourist, following his exploits in county cricket, where he took 28 wickets in 10 games.

Shoaib Bashir and Mark Wood make a return to the side after their respective injury layoffs.

Ollie Pope’s security in England squad under threat

England have also made a leadership change with white-ball skipper Harry Brook being named Stokes’ deputy instead of Ollie Pope. This further poses a question on Pope’s place in the playing XI, with Jacob Bethell in the ranks, who had a breakout last 12 months, making his debut for England across all formats, including Test and ODI hundreds, and an IPL debut.

Bethell is a strong contender to replace Pope at No.3, who hasn’t been consistent against Australia, averaging at a paltry 15.70.

England squad for Ashes 2025-26:

Ben Stokes (C), Joe Root, Will Jacks, Harry Brook (vc), Jamie Smith (wk), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Mark Wood and Josh Tongue.

