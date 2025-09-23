Brendan Doggett Set to Fill In the Pat Cummins Hole When Required During Ashes 2025

He earned his maiden Test call-up in 2018.

With the eagerly awaited Ashes 2025 series looming closer, Australia need to fill in two holes in their Test side. Australia have tried five players as an opener since David Warner’s retirement, but no batter has sealed the spot yet. However, the most glaring issue for the 2023 WTC champions will be to find a perfect replacement for the captain Pat Cummins, who is racing against the clock to be fit. He is currently nursing a lumbar back stress concern with exactly two months remaining for the marquee series and his availability still remains in doubt.

Amidst this, Cricket Australia is keeping its options wide open, with Brendan Doggett one of the leading contenders to replace the captain. Doggett knows exactly what Cummins is going through and emphasises his readiness for the Ashes challenge.

Brendan Doggett Declares Himself Fit for Career-Defining Ashes Summer

Brendan Doggett earned his maiden Test call-up in 2018, but didn’t get a chance to play. He remained out of the action for the next two years due to back issues that threatened to derail his career. Since his return from injury hurdles, the right-arm pacer has been a standout performer in the Sheffield Shield tournament, putting a formidable case for the baggy green cap. However, with questions around Cummins’ availability, even if probably not for the entire series, Doggett has raised his hand, declaring himself fit and firing.

“I feel like my body — touchwood — is in a good spot; I’ve got plenty of trust in it now,” Doggett told reporters in Sydney on Saturday. “I feel like I can just trust myself and trust all my processes that keep me on the track.”

“I’ve had the honour of being in and around that squad last summer, and in our off-season,” Doggett said. I try not to look at any of that stuff and just go about my business, trying to perform well for South Australia. If the opportunity does come to be part of the squad for the summer, I’ll be over the moon. I’m trying to break into that squad, so I feel like I need to probably be out on the park putting in performances. It’s probably just trying to prioritise performances and Shield cricket to be part of a squad and get my name in the hat.”

The 31-year-old’s numbers in recent times can’t be ignored. He has picked up a staggering 76 scalps, averaging an impressive 21.12 in the last two domestic seasons.

His outstanding performances earned him a Test recall during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25. He was also among the reserves for the World Test Championship (WTC) final in England, which Australia lost to South Africa at Lord’s. Starting the new home season, the South Australian proved to be expensive in his side’s campaign opener, but took two crucial wickets. He would be hopeful for a better outing going forward as he competes to garner that elusive baggy green cap.

Why Brendan Doggett Could Be a Perfect Replacement for Ashes 2025

Pat Cummins is unlikely to take the field till a week before the Ashes series, scheduled to commence from November 21 in Perth. After missing home white-ball series against South Africa, he has already made himself unavailable for India’s white-ball tour next month, including three ODIs and as many T20I matches. Notably, his last appearance came during Australia’s emphatic 3-0 series win over West Indies in the Caribbean Islands in July 2025.

In case he doesn’t recover in time, Brendan Doggett, mentored by former pacer Andy Bichel and Jason Gillespie, could be a great option for the Kangaroos. He is currently enjoying red-hot form in the domestic circuit. The right-arm pacer took 6/15 against India A in Mackay last year and snared a career-best 11-wicket match haul in the Sheffield Shield final against Queensland, powering South Australia to their first title win in 29 years.

Additionally, former South Australia quick and coach at South Australia has voiced for Doggett, claiming he is in his prime and raring to go. Even his domestic experience speaks volumes, having taken 177 wickets in only 48 first-class matches with 10 four-fers and seven five-wicket hauls.

