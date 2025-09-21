News
Former IPL title-winning CEO in talks with Cricket Australia for possible expansion into BBL
indian-premier-league-ipl

Former IPL title-winning CEO in talks with Cricket Australia for possible expansion into BBL

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: September 21, 2025
2 min read
Former IPL title-winning CEO in talks with Cricket Australia for possible expansion into BBL

The global T20 landscape has seen massive development after IPL owners bought stakes in overseas leagues like the SA20, ILT20 and in the recent privatisation of The Hundred. This in turn, has given a massive boost to the commercial aspect of things and now Australia’s (BBL) also wants to follow suit.

It is understood that Venky Mysore, the CEO of three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is currently in talks with Cricket Australia (CA) for a possible expansion into the Big Bash League (BBL). If they make a foray in Down Under, it will be the sixth franchise under their umbrella.

The Knight Riders already own five teams – KKR (IPL), Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ILT20), Los Angeles Knight Riders (MLC), Trinbago Knight Riders (Men & Women in CPL)

ALSO READ:

Venky Mysore demands an exclusive window to attract potential investors

The KKR CEO, on the other hand, has demanded an exclusive window so that all players can appear in the BBL tournament in a bid to attract potential investors. Any kind of overlap between Test cricket and the T20 league would be a negative factor according to Venky Mysore. Not only that, he has also suggested that prospective owners should have the right to rename and rebrand teams to give them higher visibility in India. This is because the Indian investors are unlikely to be passive participants and wants a say in branding, player availability, timeslots and calendar windows.

The aforementioned demands would however be extremely challenging for CA on how to structure the summer while preserving the Boxing Day and New Year’s Tests.

Speaking to Australian daily Sydney Morning Herald, Mysore echoed on the same lines and said, “Sustained interest in the league will depend on the availability of all local and foreign players. The two key components are a dedicated window, without any clashes with other leagues, and full availability of local players.”

