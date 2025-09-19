Gujarat Titans Coach Smashes 65-Ball Hundred In Australia

He has also an IPL 2022 title with Gujarat Titans.

Gujarat Titans assistant coach and former wicket-keeper batter Matthew Wade smashed a blistering hundred in the One-Day Cup 2025-26 during a match between Tasmania and Victoria on September 19.

Matthew Wade’s 65-ball Hundred Rescues Tasmania vs Victoria in One-Day Cup

After opener Mitchell Owen’s swashbuckling 21-ball 53 knock ended, Tasmania suffered a mini collapse, slipping to 135/4 within 20 overs. Matthew Wade, slotted at No.6, joined Australia’s Beau Webster for a rescue act. Together, they forged a counterattacking 101-run partnership. Webster departed after amassing 81 off 95 balls, leaving Tasmania at 236/5 in 32.5 overs.

After Webster’s departure, Wade could’ve slowed down as still 17 overs were left in the innings and only tailenders to follow. But the southpaw continued to bat aggressively, racing to his hundred off just 65 balls. He achieved the landmark with a boundary that came off the edge of the bat. His 105-run knock, striking at 154.41, was laced with eight fours and six maximums. This marked his first ton since October 2023. Coincidentally, his previous ton was also a score of 105, against Queensland in the same tournament. Overall, this was his 10th List A century.

Later, former Punjab cricketer Nikhil Chaudhary provided good support from the other end, amassing a quickfire 67 off 49 balls at No.7. His knock provided the final boost to Tasmania as they put a formidable 381, before losing the last man with three balls remaining.

It marked the 12th time in Australia’s One-Day Cup that a team posted a 380+ run total. Notably, Tasmania hold the record highest team total (435/9) in the tournament history, coming against South Australia in 2025.

Matthew Wade Balances Playing Duties and Coaching Role

The 37-year-old drew curtains on his international career last year. The best momentum of his playing career arguably came during Australia’s maiden T20 World Cup 2021 title triumph. His career-defining knock came against Pakistan in the 2021 T20 World Cup semi-final, where he smashed an unbeaten 41 off 17 balls, including three consecutive match-winning sixes in a thrilling run-chase.

Following his retirement from international cricket, Wade immediately transitioned into Australia’s coaching setup during their T20I series against Pakistan in November last year. He was also part of Australia’s 5-0 T20I series win against the West Indies in June 2025. Earlier in the year, the Australian also served the Gujarat Titans (GT) as an assistant coach. The Tasmanian batter, who has represented GT and Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), has won the IPL 2022 title as a player with Titans.

While he has retired from international cricket, Wade continues to play white-ball formats in domestic cricket. Notably, the stumper had retired from first-class cricket with Tasmania’s runners-up campaign in the 2023-24 Sheffield Shield season. After a Hobart Hurricanes’ maiden Big Bash League (BBL) title-winning campaign, Wade recently represented Sharjah Warriors in the UAE’s ILT20 in February.

