Australia Star Ruled Out of Overseas T20I Series Against New Zealand, Another Wicketkeeper Named As Replacement

The three-match T20I series will kickstart on October 1.

Star Australian wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis has been sidelined for the upcoming New Zealand tour with a calf strain. He has had a decent five-match T20I series in the West Indies, with 172 runs and two half-centuries. But the 30-year-old failed to get off the mark in the recent home 20-over series against South Africa with consecutive ducks. However, Australia’s three-match T20I series against the Black Caps will kickstart on October 1 at the Bay Oval.

Alex Carey to Replace Josh Inglis in Australia T20I Squad Against New Zealand

Alex Carey has been named as Inglis’ replacement in the T20I squad. Notably, the 34-year-old recently donned the 20-over kit once again after a long four-year gap since his last appearance in this format in August 2021. He had also replaced Inglis in the second T20I fixture against South Africa at home, as the first-choice keeper was unavailable due to illness.

Carey was initially not included in the side. He was set to feature in the opening round of the Sheffield Shield for South Australia to gear up for the much-anticipated Ashes series, which will kickoff on November 21. But following his inclusion in the T20I side for the New Zealand tour, the gloveman would have a limited chance to appear in the tournament after the home ODI series against India, which is set to conclude on October 25.

However, apart from Inglis, the team would also miss a few regular faces in their playing XI. Previously, the ODI and Test captain of Australia, Pat Cummins, had pulled out of the series due to lumbar bone stress. Moreover, besides the veteran spinner Nathan Lyon, all-rounder Cameron Green would also not feature in these fixtures as he is set to play in the Sheffield Shield to prepare for the upcoming red-ball event against England.

Earlier, Inglis had also sustained a calf injury while fielding against India during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 series. But the gloveman is expected to return in the squad for the 50-over matches against India, which will kickoff in Perth on October 19.

Australia Squad for T20Is Against New Zealand

Mitchell Marsh (C), Tim David, Travis Head, Alex Carey (WK), Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Sean Abbott, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Xavier Bartlett, Ben Dwarshuis, Josh Hazlewood, Matthew Kuhnemann, Adam Zampa.

Schedule for Australia T20Is Against New Zealand

All matches will begin at 11:45 AM IST

1st T20I: October 1- Mount Maunganui

2nd T20I: October 3 – Mount Maunganui

3rd T20I: October 4 – Mount Maunganui

