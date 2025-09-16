News
Sam Konstas Slams Ton Against India A, Strengthens Ashes 2025 Spot
news

Sam Konstas Slams Ton Against India A, Strengthens Ashes 2025 Spot

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: September 16, 2025
3 min read

He has featured in 5 Tests, scoring 163 runs.

Sam Konstas Slams Ton Against India A, Strengthens Ashes 2025 Spot

After having won the toss, the Australia A team decided to bat first in the first unofficial Test against India A in Lucknow. As far as that decision is concerned, it has paid huge dividends. The Australian openers got to a steady start and converted their opening stand past the 200-run mark. Sam Konstas, the fiery opener, has slammed a 122-ball hundred against India A at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Getting to a three-figure score would mean the world for Konstas. The Australians are bound to host arch-rivals England for a riveting Ashes 2025 series in November. With Usman Khawaja almost fixed to open the batting, the spit for his partner is still up for grabs. Marnus Labuschagne will be expected to make a return to the side, but his batting position will have to be determined by the Aussies. Having said that, Konstas was a part of Australia’s recent tour to the West Indies. He played three Tests, but wasn’t able to go past the 25-run mark. This ton will surely take him closer to the opener’s spot.

To add to that, this innings was a bit different than the usual Konstas type. The opener is known to take the aggressive way right from ball one, something which he displayed in his debut game at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in December 2024. But he was watchful in his approach here. The 19-year-old was on 11 runs off 43 deliveries against India A on the first day. He did attempt a reverse scoop in the first over itself, but was unsuccessful in putting it way. Hence, the aggressive opener chose to tone it down.

ALSO READ:

How Sam Konstas Can Fit Into the Australian XI

Going by the kind of cricket that the Australians like to play, Konstas would be the perfect pick for the team at the top. His aggressive style of play has the tendency to put the opposition off right at the beginning of the game. The Australians can take advantage of his attacking approach. But, that does come at a cost. The 19-year-old from New South Wales might end up throwing his wicket away if he chooses to goo down the aggressive role. And this is where the Aussies will have to have their task cut out.

More to follow…

Ashes 2025
Australia A
India A
India A vs Australia A
Sam Konstas
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.