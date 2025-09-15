IND-A vs AUS-A Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch India A vs Australia A Series?

The two-match series will commence on September 16.

Full Ind A vs AUS A live streaming details and updated squad information for the unofficial Tests and One-Day series.

India are set to host Australia for two multi-day matches followed by three one-day fixtures, starting on September 16.

After back-to-back national team snubs for the five-Test series in England and the ongoing ACC Asia Cup 2025, star batter Shreyas Iyer will be back to represent the nation. Moreover, he will lead the India A squad in the upcoming two red-ball clashes. Fans will find out the IND-A vs AUS-A live streaming details here.

Some of the India A players have recently put up a few noteworthy performances in the recently concluded Duleep Trophy 2025. Fans could expect Narayan Jagadeesan and Ayush Badoni to continue their blazing run of form after smashing 249 and 307 runs, respectively, in the zonal First-Class tournament.

However, Rajat Patidar, who also scored 382 runs in three matches of this tournament, did not receive a call-up for the India A squad. But he is set to lead the team in the first one-day fixture against Australia A on September 30, while Tilak Varma has been announced as the captain for the remaining two fixtures on October 3 and October 5.

Where to Watch IND-A vs AUS-A Series Live Streaming in India?

Viewers can watch the IND-A vs AUS-A Series live streaming on JioHotstar.

Where to Watch IND-A vs AUS-A Series Live Telecast in India?

The India A vs Australia A live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network.

When Will The IND-A vs AUS-A Multi-day Matches Start?

The two multi-day matches between India A and Australia A will begin at 9:30 AM IST. The first game is set to take place in Lucknow from September 16. This is followed by the second four-day game, also in Lucknow, from September 23. The unofficial ODIs begin from September 30.

India A vs Australia A: Unofficial Test Squads

India A: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran, N Jagadeesan (WK), Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel (VC/WK), Devdutt Padikkal, Harsh Dubey, Ayush Badoni, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Tanush Kotian, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Khaleel Ahmed, Manav Suthar, Yash Thakur.

Australia A: Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Jack Edwards, Aaron Hardie, Campbell Kellaway, Sam Konstas, Nathan McSweeney, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Fergus O’Neill, Oliver Peake, Josh Philippe, Corey Rocchiccioli, Liam Scott.

