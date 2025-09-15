News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
IND-A vs AUS-A Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch India A vs Australia A Multi-day Matches?
indian-cricket-team

IND-A vs AUS-A Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch India A vs Australia A Series?

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: September 15, 2025
3 min read

The two-match series will commence on September 16.

IND-A vs AUS-A Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch India A vs Australia A Multi-day Matches?

Full Ind A vs AUS A live streaming details and updated squad information for the unofficial Tests and One-Day series.

India are set to host Australia for two multi-day matches followed by three one-day fixtures, starting on September 16.

After back-to-back national team snubs for the five-Test series in England and the ongoing ACC Asia Cup 2025, star batter Shreyas Iyer will be back to represent the nation. Moreover, he will lead the India A squad in the upcoming two red-ball clashes. Fans will find out the IND-A vs AUS-A live streaming details here.

Some of the India A players have recently put up a few noteworthy performances in the recently concluded Duleep Trophy 2025. Fans could expect Narayan Jagadeesan and Ayush Badoni to continue their blazing run of form after smashing 249 and 307 runs, respectively, in the zonal First-Class tournament.

However, Rajat Patidar, who also scored 382 runs in three matches of this tournament, did not receive a call-up for the India A squad. But he is set to lead the team in the first one-day fixture against Australia A on September 30, while Tilak Varma has been announced as the captain for the remaining two fixtures on October 3 and October 5.

Where to Watch IND-A vs AUS-A Series Live Streaming in India?

Viewers can watch the IND-A vs AUS-A Series live streaming on JioHotstar.

Where to Watch IND-A vs AUS-A Series Live Telecast in India?

The India A vs Australia A live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network.

When Will The IND-A vs AUS-A Multi-day Matches Start?

The two multi-day matches between India A and Australia A will begin at 9:30 AM IST. The first game is set to take place in Lucknow from September 16. This is followed by the second four-day game, also in Lucknow, from September 23. The unofficial ODIs begin from September 30.

ALSO READ:

India A vs Australia A: Unofficial Test Squads

India A: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran, N Jagadeesan (WK), Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel (VC/WK), Devdutt Padikkal, Harsh Dubey, Ayush Badoni, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Tanush Kotian, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Khaleel Ahmed, Manav Suthar, Yash Thakur.

Australia A: Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Jack Edwards, Aaron Hardie, Campbell Kellaway, Sam Konstas, Nathan McSweeney, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Fergus O’Neill, Oliver Peake, Josh Philippe, Corey Rocchiccioli, Liam Scott.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Australia A
India A
India A vs Australia A
Shreyas Iyer
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

A sports writer covering cricket leagues and matches from around the world. I'm doing what I love the most — keeping the fans updated about the latest happenings in the cricketing world.

Read more

Related posts

Given the current setup, a combined world XI of the best T20 players can only challenge India across any condition.

A World XI of T20 Stars That Could Topple India XI in a T20I

A combined world XI of the best T20 players can only challenge India across any condition.
5:02 pm
Darpan Jain
Match Referee Asked Salman Agha Not to Shake Hands With Suryakumar Yadav After IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Clash

Match Referee Asked Salman Ali Agha Not to Shake Hands With Suryakumar Yadav After IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Clash

India defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in Dubai on Sunday.
5:41 pm
Aditya Ighe
Snubbed from Asia Cup 2025, India Pacer Mohammed Siraj Wins ICC Men’s Player of the Month for August 2025

Snubbed from Asia Cup 2025, India Pacer Wins ICC Men’s Player of the Month for August 2025

He last featured in a T20I in July 2024 against Sri Lanka.
4:02 pm
Sreejita Sen

Why India Spinner Sought Out Afghanistan and Mumbai Indians Sensation Allah Ghazanfar

The Mumbai Indians spinner had a mesmerizing debut season in the T20 Blast 2025, representing Derbyshire.
2:10 pm
Sreejita Sen
3 Key Takeaways From Duleep Trophy 2025 Final Ft. Rajat Patidar.

3 Key Takeaways From Duleep Trophy 2025 Final Ft. Rajat Patidar

Several quality players from both sides were on show in Duleep Trophy 2025 final.
12:09 pm
Darpan Jain
Will Shreyas Iyer Be Picked in India Test Squad for West Indies Series

Will Shreyas Iyer Be Picked in India Test Squad for West Indies Series?

He last played a Test for India in the 2024 home series against England.
11:59 am
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.