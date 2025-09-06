Why Sarfaraz Khan is Not in India A Squad for Multi-day Matches Against Australia A?

The batter was earlier snubbed from India's red-ball squad against England.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a 15-member India A squad, which will take on Australia A in two red-ball fixtures. The matches will kickoff on September 16 and September 23, respectively, and will be played in Lucknow. However, amidst the star-studded list of Indian players, the absence of Sarfaraz Khan has caught the fans’ attention.

Why is Sarfaraz Khan Not in India A Squad?

The Mumbai batter has sustained a quadriceps injury while notching up a ton against Haryana in the Buchi Babu tournament 2025. This has also ruled him out of the ongoing Duleep Trophy 2025. Notably, the India A vs Australia A series would have been a crucial stage for the player to once again knock on the selectors’ doors ahead of the home Test series against the West Indies and South Africa.

Previously, the 27-year-old was snubbed from India’s red-ball squad that recently toured England for a five-match series. But Sarfaraz showcased his mettle again with a gritty 119-ball 92 against the England Lions. The batter has put up 371 runs in his six appearances so far, which includes a century and three fifty-plus scores, while donning the Indian white.

Shreyas Iyer to Lead India A in Multi-day Matches

After refusing to take up the captaincy of Mumbai for the Ranji Trophy 2025, following veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane’s resignation from the role, the star Indian batter Shreyas Iyer will lead India A in the red-ball fixtures against Australia A. Notably, following his snub in India’s squad for the England Tests, the 30-year-old was also not considered for the upcoming subcontinental tournament, ACC Asia Cup 2025.

However, besides Shreyas, several other key players have also made it to the list for the multi-day fixtures. This includes – Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel, Khaleel Ahmed and Devdutt Padikkal. Narayan Jagadeesan and Ayush Badoni have also earned a call-up after their stellar outing in the ongoing Duleep Trophy 2025. Moreover, star Indian players KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj, who are not part of India’s Asia Cup 2025 plans, will also be joining the team ahead of the second match.

India A Squad for Multi-day Matches Against Australia A

Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran, N Jagadeesan (WK), Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel (VC & WK), Devdutt Padikkal, Harsh Dubey, Ayush Badoni, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Tanush Kotian, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Khaleel Ahmed, Manav Suthar, Yash Thakur.

