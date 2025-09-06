What Will India’s Bowling Combination Be For Asia Cup 2025? Will Axar Patel Play? Can Harshit Rana Squeeze In?

The reigning champions India will commence their campaign with a clash against the UAE on September 10.

The enthralling eight-team league between the Asian countries is just around the corner, as the much-awaited ACC Asia Cup 2025 is all set to kickoff on September 9 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Fans are already excited for the upcoming T20 tournament, as the reigning champions India will commence their campaign with a clash against the UAE on September 10.

Leading up to the marquee event, legendary Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar has opined on the Men in Blue’s team combination, probable playing XI and much more to resolve the fans’ queries.

Sunil Gavaskar Backs Sanju Samson to Earn Spot in Playing XI

India’s Test skipper Shubman Gill’s appointment as the vice-captain of the T20I squad has almost confirmed him opening the batting with Abhishek Sharma. But the former batter believes that the management could also not snub the wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson while finalising the playing XI.

The smashing opening pair of Abhishek and Samson had already made waves in the shortest format of the game in recent times. Their aggressive approach had worked well for the Indian unit, as the team had won 10 out of the 12 matches with this swashbuckling opening duo.

Moreover, the gloveman’s recent fiery form in the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) 2025 has strengthened his contention for a spot in the No.3 or a role as the finisher. After a slow start in the domestic T20 league, the 30-year-old swiftly turned it around to notch up 355 runs in the latest four matches, at a blazing strike rate of 202.86.

“I think it’s a very good headache to have somebody like Sanju Samson who can maybe even bat at three and if needed come down at six as a finisher. If you take Sanju Samson in the core team, then you can’t leave him out in the reserves,” stated Gavaskar.

Gavaskar on India’s Bowling Combination for Asia Cup 2025

The former Indian opener also discussed that any of the star middle-order batters, Rinku Singh or Shivam Dube, might have to sit out to fit in the key all-rounder Axar Patel in the starting XI. Notably, besides the crucial 47 runs in the latest 20-over championship Final, he also scalped 9 wickets at an economy of 7.86 in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

Furthermore, Gavaskar felt that India might look to place the ace spinner Kuldeep Yadav at eight with their three pacers concluding the lineup. Apart from the two pace spearheads, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh, youngster Harshit Rana might also make the cut as the third seamer of the side. Previously, the 23-year-old made his T20I debut as a concussion substitute for Dube against England in January 2025, and went on to snare a stunning three-wicket haul in his only appearance in the format so far.

“With Axar Patel likely to play in this side as a left-hander and somebody who can bowl good four overs, it looks like somebody like Rinku and Shivam might have to wait a bit before they get an opportunity. They might not extend the batting to No. 8 and look for the bowlers, maybe Kuldeep at 8 and then 9, 10, 11, your 3 fast bowlers,” he added.

India’s Squad for ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025:

Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

