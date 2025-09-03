India vs Pakistan Match Tickets For Asia Cup 2025: Pricing, How to Buy Online, Platform, and Other Details

Cricket’s fiercest rivalry heats up once again as India faces Pakistan in the group stage of the Asia Cup 2025. The match is scheduled for September 14 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, where the intense contest is expected to draw a packed crowd. Here’s your inside guide on securing tickets online, pricing details, and valuable booking tips.
Tickets for this high-stakes fixture are available exclusively through the official platform, Platinumlist.net. Fans can book either standalone tickets for the single match or opt for one of several package deals that include the India–Pakistan clash. The online sale began at 5:00 PM Gulf Standard Time (6:30 PM IST), offering immediate access to available seats. Limited physical ticket counters at the Dubai and Abu Dhabi stadiums will open later, with dates to be announced.
Initially, tickets for the India vs Pakistan match were available only via a seven-match bundle, priced at AED 1,400 (~₹33,600). That package covered the entire Group A lineup, Super Four matches, and the final.
Fans welcomed a shift when standalone tickets went on sale at Peobeng prices ranging from AED 50 to AED 350 (roughly ₹1,200 to ₹8,400), depending on seating zones. The highest-tier seats, priced at AED 350, provide prime view for the marquee Group A fixture and select Super Four games and the final. In contrast, more affordable options, like General Admission, offer access to the same match for a fraction of the cost.
To encourage attendance across multiple matches, tournament organizers also launched three additional ticket packages:
These options offer flexibility and value, which are ideal for supporters aiming to experience more than just one marquee match.
Also Read:
Booking your ticket is straightforward:
Cricket fans across the region are already in a frenzy as this match is a celebration of sporting rivalry with global implications. With tickets now available across price tiers and formats, this is your chance to secure an unforgettable spot in the stands.