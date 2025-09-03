India vs Pakistan Match Tickets For Asia Cup 2025: Pricing, How to Buy Online, Platform, and Other Details

Cricket’s fiercest rivalry heats up once again as India faces Pakistan in the group stage of the Asia Cup 2025. The match is scheduled for September 14 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, where the intense contest is expected to draw a packed crowd. Here’s your inside guide on securing tickets online, pricing details, and valuable booking tips.

India vs Pakistan Tickets: Official Platform and Sale Timing

Tickets for this high-stakes fixture are available exclusively through the official platform, Platinumlist.net. Fans can book either standalone tickets for the single match or opt for one of several package deals that include the India–Pakistan clash. The online sale began at 5:00 PM Gulf Standard Time (6:30 PM IST), offering immediate access to available seats. Limited physical ticket counters at the Dubai and Abu Dhabi stadiums will open later, with dates to be announced.

India vs Pakistan Match Ticket Pricing: Standalone and Packages

Initially, tickets for the India vs Pakistan match were available only via a seven-match bundle, priced at AED 1,400 (~₹33,600). That package covered the entire Group A lineup, Super Four matches, and the final.

Fans welcomed a shift when standalone tickets went on sale at prices ranging from AED 50 to AED 350 (roughly ₹1,200 to ₹8,400), depending on seating zones. The highest-tier seats, priced at AED 350, provide prime view for the marquee Group A fixture and select Super Four games and the final. In contrast, more affordable options, like General Admission, offer access to the same match for a fraction of the cost.

To encourage attendance across multiple matches, tournament organizers also launched three additional ticket packages:

Package 1 (AED 475 / ~₹11,400): Combines India vs UAE, Pakistan vs Oman, and India vs Pakistan (Group A).

Combines India vs UAE, Pakistan vs Oman, and India vs Pakistan (Group A). Package 2 (AED 525 / ~₹12,600): Includes three Super Four games: B1 vs B2, A1 vs A2, and A1 vs B2.

Includes three Super Four games: B1 vs B2, A1 vs A2, and A1 vs B2. Package 3 (AED 525 / ~₹12,600): Covers two Super Four matches (A2 vs B2, A1 vs B1) plus the final.

These options offer flexibility and value, which are ideal for supporters aiming to experience more than just one marquee match.

India’s Asia Cup 2025 Schedule

India vs United Arab Emirates (Group A)

Date: Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Opponent: United Arab Emirates

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

India vs Pakistan (Group A)

Date: Sunday, September 14, 2025

Opponent: Pakistan

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

India vs Oman (Group A)

Date: Friday, September 19, 2025

Opponent: Oman

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Step-by-Step Booking Guide

Booking your ticket is straightforward:

Head to Platinumlist.net. Search for “Asia Cup 2025” or locate the India vs Pakistan fixture directly. Choose between standalone tickets or one of the available packages. Select your preferred seat category—options range from General Admission to Hospitality. Enter the number of tickets required. Complete the payment process—note that each booking session lasts up to 15 minutes. Upon confirmation, a QR-coded e‑ticket is delivered to your email. This serves as your entry pass to the stadium.

Important Booking Tips

Book fast : Demand for the India–Pakistan match is exceptionally high. Standalone tickets at top rates (AED 350) are limited and likely to sell out quickly.

: Demand for the India–Pakistan match is exceptionally high. Standalone tickets at top rates (AED 350) are limited and likely to sell out quickly. Compare packages for value : If attending multiple games, bundle packages offer strong savings and ease.

: If attending multiple games, bundle packages offer strong savings and ease. Watch your email : Tickets are delivered digitally only—print or save your QR code in advance, and ensure you have access on match day.

: Tickets are delivered digitally only—print or save your QR code in advance, and ensure you have access on match day. Stick to the official seller: Only Platinumlist.net is authorized—steer clear of third-party marketplaces to avoid counterfeit or invalid tickets.

Cricket fans across the region are already in a frenzy as this match is a celebration of sporting rivalry with global implications. With tickets now available across price tiers and formats, this is your chance to secure an unforgettable spot in the stands.