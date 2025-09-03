KKR Star and T20I Specialist Declares Intent To Play Test Cricket for India

News
KKR Star and T20I Specialist Rinku Singh Declares Intent To Play Test Cricket for India
Sagar Paul
Last updated: September 3, 2025
He wants to be recognised as an all-format cricketer rather than being limited to the shortest format.

Kolkata Knight Riders star and T20I specialist Rinku Singh declares intent to play Test cricket for India.

Rinku Singh Eyes All-Format Success for India

The left-hander has been named in India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad, starting on September 9, which shows the confidence of the Indian management. Speaking to TOI, Rinku has stressed that he is more than just a T20 player. He highlighted his consistent record in the Ranji Trophy as proof of his red-ball credentials and mentioned that he enjoys the longer format.

He has also represented India in ODIs, playing two matches and performing well in one of them. Determined to contribute across formats, he wants to be recognised as an all-format cricketer rather than being limited to the shortest format.

“I don’t like being tagged as a one-format player; I see myself as an all-format player. My dream is to play Test cricket for India,” Rinku Singh said.

ALSO READ:

Rinku Singh’s Impressive Multi-Format Record

Rinku made his ODI debut in South Africa after the 2023 World Cup. He has scored 55 runs in two matches. In List A cricket, he has been a consistent performer with close to 2,000 runs, including one century and 18 fifties.

His red-ball record is even stronger, with more than 3,300 runs in first-class cricket along with seven centuries and 22 half-centuries. Even in T20Is, Rinku has done well with 546 runs from 24 innings at an average of 42. These numbers reflect that Rinku is not limited to just one format and has the game to succeed across all three.

Rinku Singh Shines in UP T20 League

Rinku Singh had a disappointing season with the bat in the IPL. He scored just 206 runs in 11 innings. His last two IPL campaigns did not go as planned. This was largely due to Kolkata Knight Riders constantly changing his batting position. However, he has been in excellent form in the UP T20 League. He has scored 332 runs in eight innings as of September 3, 2025. He currently has the highest batting average in the tournament at 66.40. His strike rate is 179.46. His tally includes two half-centuries and one century.

India
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rinku Singh
