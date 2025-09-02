Revealed: Not ILT20, Ravichandran Ashwin Set To Appear In This Overseas League First

Ever since Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL), there has been strong speculations regarding his future goals. Initial reports suggested that the veteran spinner would be looking to ply his trade in The Hundred next year, when the IPL teams take over control. It was later known that Ashwin would be entering his name for the ILT20 auction as well prior to that.

However, it is now understood that while those stints can still happen, Ashwin’s first assignment after IPL retirement could be in the Big Bash League (BBL) later this year in December. If the move indeed happens, Ashwin will become the first high-profile Indian cricketer to feature in the BBL. The 38-year-old has reportedly already been approached by Cricket Australia (CA).

Further confirming the development, CA CEO Todd Greenberg was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz,

“To get someone with Ashwin’s credentials to come over here for the BBL will be great at so many levels. He’s a champion cricketer who will bring a lot to the Big Bash and to our cricket summer.”

Ravichandran Ashwin IPL career

Ashwin, who started his IPL career with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2009 made a return to the franchise after 10 years in IPL 2025. Despite paying a steep price of INR 9.75 crores, CSK did not get their money’s worth as the spinner had a subpar season where he only managed to take seven wickets in nine matches. After a disappointing IPL 2025 season, Ravichandran Ashwin, however, made amends with an all-round show in the TNPL 2025, finishing as the fifth-highest run-scorer and third-highest wicket-taker.

Over the years, he has been a household name in the IPL, which saw him represent multiple franchises, including the Delhi Capitals, the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant, Kings XI Punjab (which later became Punjab Kings), and the Rajasthan Royals. Now, after pulling curtains on his illustrious IPL career with a total of 187 wickets from 221 matches, he will be looking to replicate his success in overseas leagues.

